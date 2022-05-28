“He’s a very calming influence” – Aaron Ramsdale backs Arsenal teammate who has ‘done near enough everything’ to take up key responsibility at Emirates

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has stated that he would be happy to see midfielder Martin Odegaard given the club's captaincy permanently.

Odegaard, 23, has been the skipper for the Gunners in the last few weeks of their campaign. After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract was terminated in January, Alexandre Lacazette became the captain with Kieran Tierney being the deputy. However, injuries to both meant that the Norwegian took charge.

Ramsdale recently spoke about the credentials Odegaard possesses in leading the Arsenal side, telling Seaman Says Podcast (via HITC):

“I think if you give people the armband it can go one of two ways, they can either feel the pressure or it can give you a lift. As much as in interviews I’ve joked about Martin, he was at Madrid at 16, he’s seen the best players in the world, he’s the captain of his country, he’s literally done near enough everything you can."

Ramsdale notes that although Odegaard isn't the loudest voice in the Gunners dressing room, his calming influence is a major positive. He said:

“He’s a very calming influence, he’s not the most vocal, but you don’t always need your captain to be vocal. He’s relished the armband, and I have no problems with him being our captain.”

Arsenal @Arsenal "He’s a really nice guy, the players like him, the staff like him, he’s easy going, a really hard worker, and I’ve been very impressed with his leadership."



🤝 Martin Odegaard "He’s a really nice guy, the players like him, the staff like him, he’s easy going, a really hard worker, and I’ve been very impressed with his leadership." @m8arteta 🤝 Martin Odegaard 💬 "He’s a really nice guy, the players like him, the staff like him, he’s easy going, a really hard worker, and I’ve been very impressed with his leadership."@m8arteta 🤝 Martin Odegaard https://t.co/D4SBlkCj4L

Martin Odegaard's captaincy credentials at Arsenal weighed up

The Norweigan has had an intriguing season

Martin Odegaard previously joined the north London side on a one-year loan from Real Madrid in 2020. The campaign was a mixed bag for him. The Norweigan made 20 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Mikel Arteta was eager to reunite with the midfielder and pulled off a £30 million move last summer to lure him away from Real Madrid.

He started the campaign in fine form with many who had had reservations over his permanent signing reconsidering their notions.

Arsenal's difficult end to the season, which saw them miss out on a top-four finish in demoralizing fashion, coincided with Odegaard's drop off in form.

He put in some questionable displays in defeats against Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

There is a feeling that he doesn't possess the leadership skills to inspire the Gunners to turn things around in pressure situations.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT ️ “If Lacazette stays at



🤔 “Odegaard, I like him but is he the most vocal? Ben White and Tierney for me.”



“But if Odegaard wants that responsibility then I’m all for it!”



on the next Arsenal captain. ️ “If Lacazette stays at #AFC , he has to have the armband. He looks like a leader!”🤔 “Odegaard, I like him but is he the most vocal? Ben White and Tierney for me.”“But if Odegaard wants that responsibility then I’m all for it!” @DarrenBent on the next Arsenal captain. ©️ “If Lacazette stays at #AFC, he has to have the armband. He looks like a leader!”🤔 “Odegaard, I like him but is he the most vocal? Ben White and Tierney for me.”✅ “But if Odegaard wants that responsibility then I’m all for it!”@DarrenBent on the next Arsenal captain. https://t.co/8xRcrVoC1w

This was evident on the pitch as well when they fell to two consecutive defeats against Spurs and Newcastle. These defeats ended their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Etienne @Matteo_Olie Take that armband from Odegaard immediately Take that armband from Odegaard immediately

However, captaincy aside, Odegaard has been one of Arsenal's best players this season.

He has made 40 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and contributing four assists. He was a key part of the Gunners' impressive form throughout the half-way stage of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh