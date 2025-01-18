"He’s the cause of our problems", "Offers absolutely nothing" - Arsenal fans blast 28-year-old star after 2-2 draw vs Aston Villa

Arsenal fans on X have slammed summer signing Mikel Merino for his performance in their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday, January 18. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium by Unai Emery's men.

Having seen Liverpool move seven points clear at the top of the table earlier in the day, the Gunners knew how important a positive result was against the Villans.

Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners ahead in the 35th minute as he latched on to a cross from Leandro Trossard to bundle the ball home past Emiliano Martinez. Arsenal carried their momentum into the second half and doubled their lead 10 minutes after the restart, courtesy of Kai Havertz.

Down by two goals, Villa were prompted to fight back, and they halved the deficit in the 60th minute through Youri Tielemans. They completed the comeback eight minutes later as Ollie Watkins volleyed Matty’s cash-in-swinging cross into the roof of the net.

Mikel Merino thought he had scored the late winner for Arsenal, but it was ruled out by VAR for a handball by Havertz. Arsenal continued to threaten in the dying minutes of the game, but Villa held firm to claim a hard-fought draw at the Emirates.

Merino played at the base of midfield for Mikel Arteta on Saturday but failed to impress. He was dribbled past once, won zero tackles, and completed zero crosses or long balls.

After the match, fans took to X to berate the Spaniard for his performance:

''I am tired of seeing him. Merino signing is the worst. Just give up the league man. He is the cause of our problems,'' an X user wrote.

Another tweeted:

''Merino offers absolutely nothing to this team."

''Merino is flop @m8arteta please watch him play he's the old Maguire.'' @babazahir11 wrote

''Nooooo- Mikel Merino is giving Arsenal nothing when the chips are falling down.'' @LouisGq added

''Get Merino & Arteta out of my team'' @Wamaiofficial demanded

''Title done. Actually played well but too many problems. I like Merino but its clear why a lot of big teams gave him a miss at 28. Not quite sure what Arsenal have left to play for because this current team (with injuries) cannot compete for the biggest prizes.'' @s__n_u_o wrote

''Any match merino starts… I know we are not winning that match'' @TheLaminar asserted

''Merino aswell is literally a ghost every game he plays. Dont know what hes good at'' @anhzs_ chimed in

''Merino is the exact player you DONT buy based on an international tournament. Basic transfer rules #coyg'' @iAkashPatil claimed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he's 'so proud' but at the same time 'so disappointed' after 2-2 draw with Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta was left with a bittersweet feeling after his men were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa. The Spanish tactician praised his team for asserting their dominance in the match, but was unhappy that they couldn't get the desired result.

Arteta said after the game (via the BBC):

"We were unbelievable. So proud of the way we played, how dominant, how fluid we were and how much we put into it."

"We played three games in six days. So proud of them, but at the same time so disappointed. We deserve more. We didn't get it, and we are sad because of that."

On his team's overall performance, Arteta added:

"The speed, energy, quality and level of the performance. It is the best performance we have had against Villa as they're a really good side. But we need to get the result in."

Arsenal are now six points adrift Liverpool in the Premier League table, having played a game more than the Reds.

