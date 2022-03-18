“He’s certainly delivered” – Ray Parlour admits Arsenal star has ‘impressed him’

Former Arsenal midfielder Roy Parlour has admitted that he has been impressed with the impact Ben White has made at The Emirates.

The 24-year-old was snapped up by the Gunners from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer. White has slotted in effortlessly at the heart of Mikel Arteta's backline.

The north London giants invested £50 million for the services of the Englishman and the money looks well-spent so far.

Parlour is happy with how White has fared at the Emirates so far, having forged a solid partnership at the back with Gabriel Magalhaes.

The former Gunners star told The Daily Mail:

"I really like the look of Ben White and I think he’s proven to be a great signing. White has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel and we’ve kept a lot more clean sheets this season as a result."

The former Invincible winner also suggested that he is happy to see White delivering at the highest level.

The 24-year-old has taken a step up from clubs like Leeds United and Brighton to Arsenal really well, according to Parlour.

"I’m impressed how quickly he has made the step up from Brighton to dealing with the expectations that come with representing a big club like Arsenal," he continued. "He’s certainly delivered and he seems to have really embraced the responsibility of making that defence more solid than it has been in recent years."

Parlour has also tipped White to make the England squad for the World Cup but he reckons that Harry Maguire will still be preferred by Gareth Southgate despite the latter's poor form.

"Southgate will be keeping a close eye on Harry Maguire, but he was in the team of the tournament at the Euros and I expect he will get another chance to perform at the World Cup as well," the 49-year-old added.

"I’d encourage Ben White to keep knocking on the door by performing well for Arsenal and that will make the decision as difficult as possible for Gareth Southgate to make later this year."

Ben White has been brilliant for Arsenal

Ben White was very much a player in demand when Arsenal broke the bank for his signature and it has worked wonders for the Gunners.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn If Southgate doesn’t call Ben White to the National Team, football has lost. Kilometers and kilometers better than Harry Maguire. If Southgate doesn’t call Ben White to the National Team, football has lost. Kilometers and kilometers better than Harry Maguire. https://t.co/1BdhCOfJh2

While attackers such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have often been credited for their excellent showings, it would not have been possible if not for a solid foundation at the back.

The centre-back partnership between White and Gabriel has been instrumental behind the rise of the Gunners this season.

