“He’s certainly not the go-to man at Manchester United” - Liverpool legend suggests Kobbie Mainoo has yet to become ‘good’ player

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness doubts Kobbie Mainoo's ability to be one of Manchester United's most important players at this stage of his career. The English youngster was part of a United side that lost 3-0 to the Merseysiders at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 1).

Souness has downplayed Mainoo's meteoric rise at Old Trafford and suggested he shouldn't be a regular starter. The Scottish pundit told talkSPORT:

"If anyone shows anything, they're put into superstardom category, way before they've even become a good player. And Mainoo right now should be a player that's flitting in and out of a good team - not coming in and being asked to stand up and play against the very best teams. He might be a player one day, but he's certainly not the go-to man at United like they're making him out to be in midfield."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Mainoo, 19, broke into Manchester United's first team last season and was a standout performer for Erik ten Hag. He posted five goals and one assist in 32 games across competitions, including the winner in the FA Cup final.

The nine-cap England international has been touted as the future of United following an impressive past season. He also wowed fans at Euro 2024 once former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate decided to start him.

Mainoo was given a torrid afternoon at Old Trafford on Sunday as Liverpool ran riot. Luis Diaz (35', 42') and Mohamed Salah (56') were on target for the visitors as Manchester United suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Casemiro, 31, partnered Mainoo in midfield and majorly struggled against Arne Slot's men, brought off by Ten Hag at halftime. This had a knock-on effect on the teenager, who won just six of 13 ground duels and was dispossessed for the visitors' third goal.

Kobbie Mainoo's new Manchester United midfield partner Manuel Ugarte was presented before Liverpool loss

Manuel Ugarte is expected to become Kobbie Mainoo's new partner (Image - Getty)

Mainoo has been crying out for an energetic midfield enforcer who can help him control proceedings in the middle of the park. The ageing Casemiro has struggled with the pace of the Premier League since last season, and Liverpool benefitted from this.

Manchester United have addressed that problem area by signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. The Uruguayan midfielder arrived on transfer deadline day in a deal reportedly worth up to £50.5 million.

The Red Devils unveiled Ugarte before their defeat to Liverpool, but he wasn't registered in time to play. He already hinted at his mentality and how Mainoo could benefit from his enthusiastic playing style. He told PSG's media team last year (via Manchester Evening News):

"Often when I win the ball back, I’m happy. But as the play goes on, I start hoping for a goal. I say to myself I want it to be a goal."

Expand Tweet

Ugarte,23, is a ball-winning midfielder who looks likely to take Casemiro's place in Ten Hag's side. His statistics prove he'll be an asset in midfield: He finished with the most tackles in the Primera Liga with Sporting CP in 2023 (98) and Ligue 1 last season (121).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback