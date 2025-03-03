"He's certainly offered a lot" - Alan Shearer heaps praise on Manchester United star after FA Cup exit in 5th round to Fulham

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has showered praise on Manchester United striker Chido Obi after his cameo against Fulham. The Red Devils faced the Cottagers in an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 2.

The away side took the lead in the first-half injury time through Calvin Bassey but Bruno Fernandes got Manchester United back in the game in the 71st minute. Obi came off the bench in the 68th minute to replace Rasmus Hojlund, and was quite impressive.

Although the Red Devils lost the game on penalties, the 17-year-old was a rare shining light for the home side. Obi registered three shots compared to Hojlund's one and looked a threat throughout.

Speaking on the BBC, as cited by Metro, Shearer pointed out that the teenager is providing Manchester United with a different option on the pitch.

"He’s been a real handful in there you know. He’s certainly offered a lot more than Hojlund has when he was on the pitch. He’s been a nuisance and tough to play against. I like what I see from Obi, I really do. He’s certainly given them a different option to play with," said Shearer.

The Red Devils next face Real Sociedad at the Reale Stadium on Thursday, March 6, in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

Has Chido Obi started a game for Manchester United yet?

Chido Obi.

Chido Obi arrived at Manchester United last summer after ending his stay with Arsenal. The teenager has been a rage with the youth side, registering 12 goals from 12 games.

Obi's efforts earned him promotion to the senior squad, where he has made three appearances from the bench. His performances have now prompted calls to hand him his first start in midweek.

Speaking after the game, Ruben Amorim remained coy about the matter.

"Anything can happen in the next games, and during training. We don’t have a lot to time to train, but we need to see the opposition, feel the moment of the player physically in this moment with a lot of games, because we are going to start playing Thursday-Sunday," said Amorim (via Metro).

He continued:

"We have a problem with goals. Today we create situations, but sometimes you feel that only in set pieces we are going to make some danger."

Hojlund has failed to find the back of the net in his last 17 games for Manchester United.

