“He’s changed everything" - Cesc Fabregas hails key Arsenal man for transforming the fortunes of the club

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has praised former teammate and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta for turning around the team's fortunes.

Fabregas' comments came after his former team beat Manchester United 3-2 in an enticing Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22). The win meant Arteta's troops once again went five points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the standings with a game in hand.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabregas said about his compatriot's impact on Arsenal (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“We were talking before about the project; Arsenal when they hired Mikel he hadn’t coached anyone before, he was the assistant to Pep [Guardiola]… when you’re the main guy you need to do everything.

“I was lucky enough to be at the training ground recently, it felt like I was never there before because everything changed so much. The manager of the training ground told me it’s 95 per cent Mikel, who’s changed the whole thing.

“He’s changed everything. The perception of the club over the last few years, a lot of positive messages around the training ground, much bigger facilities, better equipment, the pitches, you name it.”

The Spaniard also revealed an interesting change Arteta had made:

“I think as well at the entrance you have a symbol of an empty Premier League trophy and he wants to show the message ‘Guys, we just need to put it in there.’

“Every day the players go in there, they see it without it only being the symbol so it’s like a message and inspiration every day to go there and prove yourself that you want to put the Premier League there.

“He’s changed the mentality of the club since Arsene [Wenger] left and it’s fantastic what he’s done.”

Arsenal have now picked up 50 points from their first 19 league matches of this season. This is a far cry from Arteta's first two full seasons at the club. They had 27 points and were 10th at the halfway point of the 2020-21 league campaign, and 35 points, good enough only for fourth place, after 19 matches last season.

Arsenal leave it late to pick up vital win over Manchester United

Arsenal entered their match against Manchester United on Sunday knowing that their lead at the top of the Premier League table had whittled down to two points. Earlier in the day, an Erling Haaland hat-trick helped Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at home.

The Gunners started the contest at the Emirates well, but found themselves behind to a wonder strike from Marcus Rashford in the 17th minute. Eddie Nketiah equalized for the hosts seven minutes later, nodding home at the far-post from Granit Xhaka's cross.

Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead in the 53rd minute, rifling home a fantastic finish with his left foot. Mikel Arteta's men were pegged back, however, as Lisandro Martinez scored for United with a header six minutes later.

The hosts pressed forward in search of a winner for the remaining half an hour and eventually found it as Nketiah prodded home from close range in the 90th minute.

