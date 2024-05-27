"He's changed me as a player" – Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr explains relationship with Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has opened up on his relationship with club manager Carlo Ancelotti, hinting that he is thankful to have the latter as his mentor.

Vinicius, who joined Los Blancos from Flamengo for €45 million in 2018, has grown by leaps and bounds under Ancelotti. The 23-year-old has helped the Italian lift eight trophies at the La Liga giants so far.

A 28-cap Brazil international, Vinicius is currently aiming to help Ancelotti's side complete a prestigious double with the UEFA Champions League final set to be held on June 1. He has been in sensational form this season, registering 23 goals and 11 assists in 38 games.

Trending

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with UEFA, Vinicius was asked to share his thoughts on Ancelotti's influence on him and how the Real Madrid manager has helped him develop. He responded:

"He's done everything for me. He's always given me confidence, told me off when I needed it and we've developed a very good relationship. He cares about me as much as I care about him. He's changed me as a player, not on the pitch, but in the way I think about training and development."

Sharing more thoughts on the ex-AC Milan manager, Vinicius added:

"He always says that my humility is my biggest virtue because I always listen to the others. Whenever I score a goal in a match, I always want my teammates to score too, so they can be in a better position. I'm not driven by vanity, for playing with the best players, the big stars. Every day, he teaches me more and more on and off the pitch."

Vinicius Jr says he is motivated to lift more Champions League titles with Real Madrid

Asked to opine on Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League final against Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, Vinicius Junior replied:

"It's very exciting to represent this club, one that is driven by this competition. I'm happy to be able to get on the pitch wearing this shirt, have great results and to have scored in 2022 final, but I want much more."

Vinicius, who has lifted one Champions League trophy so far, added:

"Obviously, we need to think about the next final, always focus on the next game. But after this final, I want to win another one, and another. We must be ready for this game, we must prepare ourselves very well for such an important moment that will crown a brilliant season."

Expand Tweet

Vinicius, who has a contract until June 2027 at Santiago Bernabeu, has proved to be quite vital for Real Madrid in the Champions League this season. He has netted five times and laid out as many assists so far, scoring a brace in the first leg of the semi-final in the process.

Overall, the Brazilian has found the back of the net 82 times and provided 75 assists in 263 gamess across competitions for Real Madrid.