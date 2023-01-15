"He's changing the rules" - Wes Brown explains why Cristiano Ronaldo found it hard to adjust with Ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has provided his explanation on why Cristiano Ronaldo found it difficult to adjust since the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager.

Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United back in 2021 and penned a two-year contract. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ended the 2021-22 season as the club's leading goalscorer. Despite his prowess, Ronaldo had a torrid time under Ten Hag and barely got any game time under the Dutchman.

Wes Brown believes that Ten Hag wanted to build a team for the future where Cristiano Ronaldo would not have fit in. The Portuguese forward turns 38 next month. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, Wes Brown was quoted as saying the following:

"When you look at it, you are half thinking what's going on, you know? I mean Ronaldo, I can. I can understand it a little bit. You know, he's been world class for 15 years. He was top scorer last season, you know he would have been looking to play more games but the manager was looking to change it a little bit obviously."

He added:

"Going forward in the future, Ronaldo would not have been a big part in that because of his age and football moves all the time. But disappointed in the sense that you know it, it couldn't work. They could have both helped each other with games he played or whether it's if he came on a sub."

Wes Brown is disappointed with the way Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United ended. The former England defender stated that Erik ten Hag's wholesale changes at the club did not suit Ronaldo. Brown said:

Just disappointed really and how it all ended and the interview. Ronaldo will always be remembered as a legend in Man United but obviously in the last three months it was difficult for both sides and you know Erik ten Hag changing the way he works at Man United. He's changing the rules, he's bringing some stability back and it was difficult. It's a difficult time in Ronaldo's career, it just had to be now and you know, he's strict."

Manchester United @ManUtd



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.



#MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Manchester United during his second spell?

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent outing in his one-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward scored 27 goals and provided five assists from 54 appearances across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, scored just three goals for Manchester United prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The forward then gave a public interview where he was seen speaking against manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners. United, therefore, decided to terminate his contract.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball



Cristiano's explosive Piers Morgan interview was a turning point and signalled the end of their relationship.



CRAZY STUFF! 🤯 After 20 years in partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes no longer work together.Cristiano's explosive Piers Morgan interview was a turning point and signalled the end of their relationship.CRAZY STUFF! 🤯 After 20 years in partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes no longer work together. Cristiano's explosive Piers Morgan interview was a turning point and signalled the end of their relationship. CRAZY STUFF! 🤯🇵🇹 https://t.co/dW5x8GD1Kn

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a free transfer. However, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is yet to make his debut for his new club as he served a two-match suspension received from the Football Association (FA).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes