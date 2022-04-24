"He's been clubbing too much" - Michael Bridge makes worrying claim about Everton star 

Tottenham Hotspur had sanctioned Dele Alli's loan move to Everton in January, hoping that it would reignite the player's career, who was in desperate need of regular playing time. Under Frank Lampard, the midfielder got a chance to learn the trade from one of the best and get back to the standards he once produced at Spurs.

However, there have been no signs of improvement from the player since moving to Everton. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge suggests that we might never see Alli get back to the level he was at under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham. He said:

"I don’t know the answer anymore, he’s not a kid. It’s very worrying. I couldn’t tell you what’s happened. Everyone has got an opinion as to why he’s not playing well."

Bridge also added that most people have got an opinion of their own on the England international's downfall. Whether the truth behind it all will ever see the light of day is another matter that we will have to wait and watch out for. The Sky reporter said:

"He’s been clubbing too much, he’s this, he’s that’. Well, some of the best players in the world have a good social life. Something’s happened, or too much too young, and his body can’t do what it used to. One day we might know, or we might never know.”

Since making his debut for Everton in February, the 26-year old has only started one game. He's made six of his remaining appearances from the bench and was an unused substitute on four occasions.

Lilian Chan @bestgug Everton Dele Alli reunites with four former Tottenham team-mates Pierluigi Gollini, Son Heung Min, Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon over dinner to celebrate his 26th birthday Everton Dele Alli reunites with four former Tottenham team-mates Pierluigi Gollini, Son Heung Min, Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon over dinner to celebrate his 26th birthday https://t.co/DFYcNYC96f

Clearly, Lampard has not found Alli to be at the desired level, be it fitness wise or ability wise to give him a consistent run on the pitch.

Everton gear up for a difficult Merseyside derby against Jurgen Klopp's men

Frank Lampard and his men have seven Premier League fixtures remaining and each of those could define their fate in the English top-flight. The Merseyside club are currently positioned 17th, just one point clear of the relegation zone, albeit with one game in hand to 18th placed Burnley.

Leeds United are above them with a four-point cushion but have also played one more game than Everton. The Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Sunday will have implications on both ends of the table. The Reds are the favorites to win in order to maintain pressure on Manchester City in the title-race.

If the Goodinson Park outfit are somehow able to pull an unlikely result, then it could give them a season-saving morale boost. Jurgen Klopp's side have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League games and have scored 12 goals in their last five.

It will be interesting to see how many strikes they can put past Everton's leaky defense.

