"He's too cold" - Alex Iwobi names Arsenal star would have been 2025 Ballon d'Or contender if not for setback this season

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has claimed that Bukayo Saka might have been a Ballon d’Or contender if not for his injury setback this term. The Fulham midfielder also leveraged the opportunity to laud Saka for his immense performance and development thus far.

Ad

In a discussion via Inside Scoop, Iwobi spoke about his former Gunners teammate. He said (via Arsenal Insider):

"One thing about him, it’s not just that there’s a player in there, but he’s actually humble. He’s willing to learn and that’s what I think got him ahead of others. He’s always listening, so I think that’s really what’s helped him. I think if he didn’t get injured, he’d potentially be a Ballon d’Or nominee. I think the sky is the limit, man. He’s too cold."

Ad

Trending

While his fitness was a source of concern, Saka was one of the Gunners' standout attackers this term. However, a detailed calculation indicates that he missed 23 games due to multiple injuries this season.

Saka suffered a brief muscle problem and then a mild thigh injury before sustaining a prolonged hamstring injury this term. Meanwhile, despite his lengthy outing on the sidelines, he has contributed 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.

If Arsenal had excelled in the Premier League and the UCL, Saka's chances of winning the Ballon d’Or would have heightened. However, at age 23, the Englishman is still in a good position to win the award in the foreseeable future.

Ad

"It was mad" - Alex Iwobi on his exit from Arsenal

Fulham FC v Everton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Alex Iwobi also revealed that his exit from the Emirates in August 2019 was unexpected. However, he claimed that he was told that the Gunners needed to sell a player to raise the club's profit after Nicolas Pepe's £72 million signing.

Ad

In the same interview with Inside Scoop, Iwobi said (via Arsenal Insider):

"On the day, I’m going on a yacht with my family, where I’m going to lose signal, my agents call and say, ‘Everton are going to make a bid, what do you think?’. I said, it’s nice that I’m wanted. On the yacht now, I’m losing connection, they said that the Everton manager, Marco Silva, at the time wanted to call you. He’s speaking to me, he wanted me in his plans, to be the number ten, to be the main player, so I called my agent."

Ad

He added:

“It’s nice to know they want me, what do you think?’ I [said], I don’t know, I’m 50/50, then my agent said, ‘Alex, Arsenal have already handed in the medical’, they might want you gone because they need to sell someone. It was mad, I was like, Arsenal want to let go of me, I guess it’s time for a new challenge.”

In his stint in the Gunners senior team, Iwobi delivered 15 goals and 23 assists in 149 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More