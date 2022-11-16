"He's come out of this with flying colors" - Jamie Carragher explains why the Cristiano Ronaldo saga has strengthened Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United

Prominent pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview has strengthened Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United.

Carragher, in a chat with Rio Ferdinand on the former Manchester United defender's YouTube podcast "Vibe with FIVE," said (via Mirror):

"I don't think Erik ten Hag wanted to keep him… Ten Hag has played this brilliantly, Man United have had a really good start to the season, but I think a lot of it comes from how the manager has seen it in the supporters' eyes."

He continued:

"I think he's come out of this with flying colours, it could've been a better start, the [UEFA] Europa League has been okay.

"But I think how he's handled the Ronaldo situation, I think it's strengthened him, not just in Manchester United fans' eyes thinking that this guy that could be the real deal, take them back to where they belong because they've had great managers before but he looks like he's got a bit of steel about him."

This is not the first time Carragher has voiced his opinion on Ronaldo being a hindrance for United. However, his most recent thoughts are likely to echo a lot more in Manchester circles despite Carragher being a former Liverpool defender.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say in his interview against Manchester United?

Ronaldo's interview (set to be released in two parts on November 16 and 17) with Piers Morgan has caused havoc in the football world. He lambasted the infrastructure and amenities, among other things, at Manchester United.

He told Morgan in a clip released from the interview:

“Manchester United have betrayed me. I have been singled out as a black sheep. I don’t respect Erik Ten Hag.”

The attack on Erik ten Hag, who has done a decent job of restructuring the failing standards at United, has not gone down well with fans of the club. Many believe it has emanated from Ronaldo's failed attempt to become a regular starter at Old Trafford this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has scored over 800 goals in his career, also pointed out his disappointment at being criticized by former teammates. He particularly mentioned Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, who he claimed were not his friends.

It remains to be what other relevations come to light when the complete interview airs.

