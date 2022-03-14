"He's come a long way" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on in-form midfielder after Leicester win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for midfielder Thomas Partey for his performance in the Gunners' 2-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League last night. The Spanish tactician believes that Partey has improved significantly since he joined the club in 2020.

The 28-year-old played a crucial role in the match as he scored the first goal in the 11th minute and also played an important part in winning a penalty in the second half that subsequently gave Arsenal their second goal of the night.

Last night's victory allowed Arsenal to displace Manchester United and reclaim the all-important fourth place in the Premier League. Notably, the Gunners have not managed a top-four finish in the league ever since Arsene Wenger left the club.

Arsenal @Arsenal Five wins in a row



A massive team performance



WE ARE THE ARSENAL



2-0 🦊 (FT)



Following the final whistle against Leicester City, Arteta spoke in a post-match interview and heaped praise on Partey, claiming that the Ghanian has 'come a long way' since his move to the club. The manager further believes that Partey's chemistry with his teammates is getting 'better and better', and consistency will be key for the midfielder. Arteta said:

"He almost scored shooting, he had a great shot onto the crossbar, he was involved in both goals - the header he scored and the penalty as well - and the reaction when he had the shot.

"You could see he was voted player of the month last month and he's come a long way, he has the consistency and the minutes, he understands what we want much better.

"I think his cohesion and understanding with the rest of the players is getting better and better and now it is about consistency and to keep doing it."

Mikel Arteta refuses to be drawn into top-four talk despite Arsenal's current position

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Although the victory against Leicester City puts Arsenal one point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United despite having played three fewer matches, Arteta claims he's not currently thinking about his team's position at the end of the season.

As the final leg of the season approaches, Arteta was asked about the Gunners' chances of finishing the season in the top four, to which he replied:

"I look at the table with the games that we have remaining. We know where we are and we know what we have to look forward to.

"We have to look at what we do and look at our performances and prepare for the next match and that's it.

"Because the rest - we are going to be guessing. I'm not a great gambler, I never have been and I don't want to gamble."

