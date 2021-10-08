“He’s come to save us” - Manchester United fans react as Marcus Rashford scores twice in behind-closed-doors match following return from injury

Manchester United fans were ecstatic when they learned that Marcus Rashford scored twice in a friendly against Blackburn Rovers played behind closed doors.

Marcus Rashford hasn't featured this season after recovering from a shoulder and ankle injury. However, his road to recovery might soon get over, as Rashford returned to action in a friendly and scored two goals.

Manchester United fans need some spark to help their team kickstart their season, and Rashford could be their man. Here are some of the best tweets from fans after learning that Marcus Rashford was back in action for Manchester United"

Jostein @Josho1805 @StretfordPaddck The league isnt ready for a fully fit Rashford.

Zoba @Czooba In less than 2 weeks Marcus Rashford will link up with Ronaldo, Bruno, Sancho, Pogba, Cavani and Greeny. Great news for Man United fans, bad news for rivals.

Daniel Paul @DanielPaul75 @UtdFaithfuls @MarcusRashford EPL defenders should be wary of this dude bcos he's coming back with a bang.

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson I'm hearing Rashford's played well today and scored in the behind closed doors game with Blackburn. Not sure what score it's ended up. But word is he's been looking razor sharp. I think he'll feature vs Leicester...

ᎯᏝᏢᎻᎯ ᏒᎯᎽ  @itz_rayven

Guys we have got two GOATS 🐐🐐😭 Marcus Rashford scores twice in his first match this season for Manchester United like Ronaldo did in his first match for #MUFC

Leo @utdleo_ I am hearing Rashford scores in a closed doors friendly? The PL ain't ready for his comeback.

RA @Ramzinoo7 @MrStephenHowson I just hope he starts Ronaldo rashford and sancho first game back

If things go as per plan, Rashford should make his first appearance for United when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League. So far, the 23-year-old attacker has missed ten matches in the new season, seven in the league and three across cup competitions.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had revealed that Marcus Rashford is ready to kickstart his season. He has put in a lot of work to get back to match fitness. Solskjaer said:

“He looks raring to go, happy and he knows he's missed out on pre-season, but he's done loads of good conditioning work, and should be ready soon.”

United have a difficult run of fixtures after the international break. The Red Devils will face the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the next few weeks.

As things stand, Manchester United are joint third in the Premier League, two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United have suffered a drop in form

Manchester United had made a great start to the new season, but have seen their form dip during the last few weeks. The Red Devils suffered shock defeats at the hands of BSC Young Boys in the Champions League before losing to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

So Marcus Rashford's return could be a massive boost for Manchester United, who have looked a bit blunt in attack in the last few games. Despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, Manchester United struggled to find the back of the net against the likes of Everton and Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford could be the missing part of Manchester United's dream front three, comprising the 23-year-old forward, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Don't think people understand how big a deal @MarcusRashford returning is for #MUFC . We've missed him a lot + last season he wasn't ever even 100% fit. Can't wait to see Rashford, Bruno, Sancho + Ronaldo line-up together. Marcus playing upfront with a great mate + his idol 🚀

There are the likes of Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, too, ready to come off the bench whenever needed.

