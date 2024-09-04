"He’s comfortable on the ball and gets forward" - Andy Cole backs Manchester United summer recruit to do well with the club

Former Manchester United striker, Andy Cole has backed new signing Noussair Mazraoui to succeed at the club. The 26-year-old Moroccan international joined this summer from German giants Bayern Munich for €15 million.

Speaking via Betfred, the former striker hailed the Moroccan international, saying:

“He looks good. He’s comfortable on the ball and gets forward. From what I’ve seen of him so far, he looks like a very good attacking full-back, and he’s a signing that I believe will do well.”

Andy Cole joined the Red Devils from Newcastle United in 1995 for €7 million and spent seven years at the club before moving to Blackburn Rovers for €8 million. He played 275 times for the English giants, scoring 121 times and providing 45 assists. He was also part of the historic 1999 treble-winning side.

Cole currently works with Manchester United as a club representative following his retirement in 2008 at Nottingham Forrest.

Andy Cole slams Manchester United fans over criticism aimed at Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has recently slammed fans for their treatment of Marcus Rashford. The club supporters have taken to booing the Manchester-born forward following his poor run of form, which surprising the treble-winning striker.

Speaking with Betfred, Cole chastised the fans for their behavior, saying (via The Metro):

"With Marcus being a boy from Manchester, and considering how long I’ve been personally involved with the club, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen a local player have such a relationship with the fans."

"It’s a little bit surreal because the fans usually get behind one of their own and in general, they get behind the team. For them to focus on one individual is a bit disappointing to see and the only way Marcus can get through this situation is by winning the fans back. That’s going to be done via his performances, goals and doing what he did a couple of seasons ago."

Andy Cole concluded, saying:

"I’ve said this before, but nobody actually knows what’s going on with him. It could be something so personal that it’s impacting his football. I’m not going to sit here and say it could be X, Y and Z because in football you need to get back to basics and that’s what Marcus has to do. We’re only three games into the season and there’s still a hell of a lot of football still to be played yet."

Marcus Rashford has spent his whole career at Manchester United, progressing through the club's Carrington academy to make 275 Premier League appearances, scoring 83 goals and providing 39 assists. He has helped his boyhood club to two FA Cups, Two League Cups, one English Super Cup and one UEFA Europa League title.

