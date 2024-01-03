“He’s not comfortable” - Pundit suggests Mikel Arteta has no idea on how to use Arsenal star after Fulham defeat

Pundit Robbie Mustoe has suggested that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is uncertain about how to use Polish defender Jakub Kiwior. His comments came after the Gunners struggled against Fulham and ended up on the losing side, with Kiwior not playing well.

The defender has often played in the left-back position, with Arteta using him as a cover for Oleksandr Zinchenko. So far this season, he has played a total of 14 games across all competitions and four of those appearances have come in the Champions League.

Sharing his thoughts about how Arteta has chosen to play Kiwior, Robbie Mustoe said on The 2 Robbies Podcast (via TBR Football):

“You’ve got Kiwior, who goes into midfield from left-back, he goes in to make another midfield player, he’s not comfortable in there.”

Kiwior isn't the only player struggling to meet expectations as the Gunners' recent form has become troubling. They are currently undergoing a slump in their push for the Premier League title, having dropped points for the third consecutive game.

Before their 2-1 loss against Fulham, they drew against Liverpool and lost to West Ham United. These poor performances have seen Arsenal slip into fourth place in the league standings.

Tomiyasu set to extend contract at Arsenal amid transfer market interest - Report

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported on Takehiro Tomiyasu's future amid interest from top European clubs including Napoli. The journalist claimed that there was little likelihood of the Japan international leaving the Gunners this summer with a potential contract extension on the way.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said (via TBR Football):

“Conversations between Arsenal and Tomiyasu are advancing to the final stages to sign a new contract very soon. So Tomiyasu is staying. He’s not going to Milan, to Roma, to Napoli, any rumours about a potential deal for Tomiyasu, no. Tomiyasu is part of Arsenal’s project. And the idea is to extend his contract, so proceeding in that way. For Tomiyasu and Arsenal, there is big optimism.”

The full-back has had to deal with injuries and spells on the sidelines during his stay with the Gunners. Overall, he has managed to make 73 appearances across all competitions so far, with a goal and six assists to his name.