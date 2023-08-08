"He’s not coming out of retirement to two foot Haaland?" - Manchester United fans get 'goosebumps' as club legend features in third kit unveil video

Manchester United fans have been left awestruck by the club's unveiling of their third kit as Roy Keane features in the cinematic commercial.

It is an unlikely appearance from Keane who is at the forefront of the Red Devils' promotion of their third kit. The Irishman has stayed firmly away from working with the Premier League giants since his unceremonious departure in 2006.

However, Keane has seemingly put those issues aside to help Manchester United promote their new jersey. The advertisement is a brilliant one that sees him reminding fans of the terms of being a Red Devil. He opens the video by asking:

"So you're a devil are you? Well let's remind you of the terms."

Marcus Rashford then appears in his trademark celebration pose. The music and cinematics are almost Hollywood blockbuster worthy. Keane adds as the United's new white third shirt hovers above:

"The devil isn't something you wear. It's more like a pact. A deal shall we say."

The enigmatic Irishman and United icon continues with the terms and conditions of being a Red Devil:

"And as sure as the sun will rise we will know if you mean it. What do you get in return? What's on offer? It's Manchester United! So there it is. No small print. Sign on the dotted line. But you already signed didn't you, before you were even born."

Rashford is joined by Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho in the advertisement alongside Keane. It then cuts to a brilliant clip of the legendary former Manchester United captain in disgust as a collection of prawn sandwiches sits in front of him.

Fans have reacted to the commercial and it's fair to say that it has gone down well. One fan got goosebumps after watching the video:

"Goosebumps...the video is perfect!"

However, another fan jokingly expressed regret as he asked whether this meant Keane wasn't coming out of retirement to take out Erling Haaland:

"So he’s not coming out of retirement to two foot Haaland?"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the superb advertisement that is definitely a hit among the Old Trafford faithful:

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay @ManUtd @adidasfootball Wow, why can't we do something like this for the player announcements?

ItsRusherr @ItsRusherr @ManUtd @adidasfootball So he’s not coming out of retirement to two foot Halland????

ANOTI @TeD_Phantom @ManUtd @adidasfootball We’re about to win the Oscars too? That we’ve seen it all bout to hit like never before pic.twitter.com/albBgQGqe0

Roy Keane's iconic prawn sandwich comment about Manchester United fans in 2000 explained

Roy Keane was scathing in his assessment of the club's home fans.

Younger Manchester United fans may have been somewhat confused by the ending of the video. Keane is sat looking down disappointingly at a bunch of prawn sandwiches.

There is a good reason behind this hilarious segment and it is a nod to his comments from back in 2000. The Irishman lauded the Red Devils fans' away support at the time but lashed out at home supporters. He stated (via The Mirror):

"Away from home our fans are fantastic, I’d call them the hardcore fans. But at home they have a few drinks and probably the prawn sandwiches, and they don’t realise what’s going on out on the pitch."

Keane continued his tirade by insisting that some of the Old Trafford faithful haven't the slightest clue about football:

"I don’t think some of the people who come to Old Trafford can spell ‘football’, never mind understand it."

Those comments from the former Manchester United captain came as no surprise as he was and still is not one to keep his thoughts to himself. It is what has made Keane one of the most polarizing legends in the club's history.