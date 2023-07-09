"He's very competitive" - Liverpool attacker suggests Cristiano Ronaldo would avoid playing FIFA due to fear of losing 

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo avoids playing FIFA as he fears losing. This action stems from Ronaldo's tremendously competitive nature.

Ronaldo is known as a person who embraces competition. The player often thrives under that. However, he reportedly avoids playing FIFA. Speaking about his international teammate, Jota told FourFourTwo:

"I don't think Ronaldo is a fan of video games."

He was further asked whether Ronaldo fears losing in the game. Jota said:

"Yeah, exactly! He's very competitive."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota have shared the pitch 23 times for the Portugal national team so far. The pair have even combined for five goals. Both remain important parts of the 2016 European champions' side. They featured in the recently-concluded international fixtures against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland as well. Ronaldo, in fact, is still the captain of his national team.

When Liverpool star Diogo Jota recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's advice during a goal drought

During the 2022-23 season, Liverpool's Diogo Jota was suffering from a dry patch in front of goal. The Portugal international was unable to open his account for his club side during one stretch.

Jota, however, kept his calm and composure. He spoke about a word of advice that he heard from Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's words, Jota said at that point in time (via 90min):

"[Scoring goals is like] opening a ketchup bottle. When the first drop comes out, everything comes out."

Jota added:

"That's one of the sentences Ronaldo said and it really stuck in my mind all this year. I think football is unpredictable, and these are the things we like in this football game. Things can change very quick."

Jota ended the 2022-23 season in a strong fashion. He missed a large chunk of the season, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury. But Jota still scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 28 matches across competitions for Liverpool.

