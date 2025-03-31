“He’s the complete player” - Javier Mascherano picks ‘greatest’ footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo to name Lionel Messi as the greatest player in history. The two modern football superstars have taken the GOAT debate to a whole new level.

Ad

La Pulga currently plies his trade in the MLS with the Herons, while Ronaldo is with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. While the two players are in the twilight of their careers, their rivalry has shown no signs of slowing down.

During a recent press conference, as cited by ESPN, Mascherano was asked who is the better of the two. The former Argentina and Barcelona midfielder picked his countryman ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad

Trending

Mascherano also insisted that there will never be a player like Lionel Messi.

"You don't need to ask. I think Messi is the greatest player in history. [There will] never be [a player] like him. It's impossible. 20 years at the top scoring, playing. He's the total player. He can play as a striker, as a midfielder. Also if you put him in defence, he'll be the best defender, I can assure you. And I've seen that. So in the end, for me, I don't have any doubt," Mascherano said.

Ad

Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts. While Ronaldo's deal with Al-Nassr expires this summer, La Pulga will be out of contract at the end of this year.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play alongside Lionel Messi at the FIFA Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo will not team up alongside Lionel Messi for Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Al-Nassr haven't qualified for this summer's tournament, although the Herons are among the 32 teams.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Ronaldo could join the Florida-based club on a short-term deal once his contract expires this summer. The prospect of watching both of them playing for one team has whipped fans into a frenzy.

The Portuguese and the Argentine legends have been eternal rivals and have pushed each other to the limits of excellence. They have never featured together for the same side in their career.

However, Romano has poured cold water on that prospect. The reputed journalist recently said those reports are wide off mark, and Cristiano Ronaldo is not in talks to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is expected to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback