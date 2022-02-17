“He’s compromised his position” – Paul Robinson explains why Rangnick will have ‘difficult relationship’ with new manager at Manchester United

Former England goalkeeper turned television pundit Paul Robinson has claimed that Ralf Rangnick "compromised his position” at Manchester United. The 42-year-old believes that Rangnick wanting the manager's job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis has complicated things for the club.

As per Robinson, the next Manchester United manager will have to endure a “very difficult relationship” with the German tactician as a result.

Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager of the Red Devils in November following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Premier League giants made it pretty clear then that the 63-year-old will take up a two-year consultancy position at the end of the season.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told The United Stand that Rangnick would be interested in landing the permanent job as United manager.

When asked about his thoughts on the situation, Robinson told Football Insider:

“He’s compromised his position going forward. He was appointed as an interim manager with the view to going on to be a consultant. How can a manager come in knowing that the guy above him quite clearly wants to be the manager. Rangnick will say that he does not want any input and that he will keep his nose out of the playing side of things but it’s difficult to not have an opinion."

The 42-year-old also insisted that it was a mistake on the club's part but that they must make the right decision in the summer. He said:

“The new manager will know Rangnick wanted the job which makes it a very difficult relationship. It’s the club’s mistake. Rangnick has shown nothing to suggest that he should be given the job permanently. They cannot fall into that trap and make the same mistake again. They have to get the right man for the job.”

What next for Rangnick at Manchester United

Following his arrival at Old Trafford on an interim basis, Rangnick has not particularly managed to improve Manchester Untied significantly.

The chances of the 63-year-old landing the job permanently seem to be very slim. The visionary German tactician is best known for his role as someone who works as a bridge between the manager and the board.

Rangnick worked wonders for the Red Bull group for several years as the director of football. Having him as a consultant alongside their new manager could prove to be a wise move for Manchester United.

While some managers struggle to work with the director of football, some managers also relish it.

Rangnick, despite not being able to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford, is blessed with one of the best footballing brains.

With his valuable inputs, Manchester United could make wiser decisions in the transfer market and bring their glory days back.

