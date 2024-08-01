"He's considered a legend here" - Carlo Ancelotti hails ex-Real Madrid man, claims he is 'one of the best players' he's ever trained

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Gareth Bale as one of the best players he has ever trained. The Italian legend also reaffirmed that the Welshman is a Los Blancos legend.

Bale joined the Madrid giants in 2013 for a then world record £85.1 million. He tortured defenses in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Spanish football.

Speaking of Bale, Ancelotti told The Obi One Podcast:

"Gareth Bale is one of the best players I have trained. He's considered a legend here."

Gareth Bale played his first two seasons under Ancelotti at Real Madrid before the Italian was shown the door at the end of the 2014-15 season. Bale scored in the Copa del Rey final, as well as in the UEFA Champions League final, in the 2013-14 campaign, his first season in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti was also the coach during Bale's final season at the club, the 2021-22 season. The Welshman scored an impressive 40 goals and provided 31 assists in 99 appearances under Ancelotti.

While Bale struggled with injuries during the latter stages of his career, when fit, his quality was never in doubt. He scored 106 goals and provided 67 assists in 258 appearances for Los Merengues.

Bale won 16 trophies with the club, including three La Liga titles and a massive five UEFA Champions League titles. Apart from his heroics in the 2013-14 season, Bale also scored a brace in the 2017-18 UCL final against Liverpool. His first goal in that match is arguably one of the best goals in the history of the competition.

Gareth Bale's Tottenham Hotspur career ahead of Real Madrid move

While Gareth Bale won a plethora of trophies at Real Madrid, his full arsenal of skills was on display during his first Tottenham Hotspur stint. He played for the club between 2007 and 2013 and returned for a loan spell in the 2020-21 season.

Overall, Bale scored 71 goals and provided 53 assists in 237 games for Spurs. He went on to become a devastating winger despite starting his career as a promising left-back.

The 2012-13 season was the highlight of Bale's Spurs career as he scored 26 goals and provided 10 assists in 44 games. His goal catalog from that season is looked back on fondly by Spurs fans. Bale is often considered in the conversation of the most talented British players of all time.

