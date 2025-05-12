"He's a control freak" - Peter Schmeichel explains why he would be confused playing under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Manchester United and Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel has criticized Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, pointing out that he would have found it difficult to play under him. The Spanish manager saw his side play out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Schmeichel was on punditry duty for Viaplay after the game at Anfield, and hit out at the Arsenal boss in his analysis. He pointed out that the Spaniard cut an entirely different figure from opposite number Arne Slot, as he looked like he wished to play the game himself. He referred to Arteta as a control freak, stating that he would find playing under him difficult if he were at his club.

"He is a control freak. He wants his players to play how he wants. He's directing everything. You know, you look at Arne Slot, he's so calm... Arteta instructed his players in training, in team talk... Arteta is still playing the game for the players and that would confuse the hell out of me as a football player."

Schmeichel is regarded widely as one of the best goalkeepers to ever grace the Premier League in its history. He played under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, winning several trophies, including the treble in 1999.

Arsenal boss Arteta has yet to win any major silverware with his side since their FA Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2020. He has seen his side finish in second place behind Manchester City in each of the last two seasons, and they occupy second place in the league, at present. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the semi-final stage by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week.

Arsenal drop points to Liverpool as Champions League race heats up

Arsenal and Liverpool served up a 2-2 draw in their Premier League meeting at Anfield on Sunday. The result ensured that Mikel Arteta's side in second are yet to pull away from the chasing pack, and could yet be drawn into a race for a top five finish.

Looking to bounce back from their defeat at Chelsea last week, Arne Slot's side went ahead through Cody Gakpo in the 20th minute. Just one minute later, they doubled their advantage as Luis Diaz slid the ball into an empty net after a Dominik Szoboszlai pass.

Arsenal pulled one back through Gabriel Martinelli in the 47th minute before Mikel Merino scored an equaliser in the 70th minute. The Spaniard received his marching orders nine minutes later, leaving his side to finish the game with ten players. They held on to pick up a point, leaving them two points clear of Newcastle United in third.

