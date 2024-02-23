"He's crazy about staying another year" - Getafe president weighs in on Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood's future at club

Getafe president Angel Torres has weighed in on the future of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The Spaniard said that Greenwood is 'crazy' about staying at the club for another year.

Recall that Greenwood was allowed back on the pitch after charges of assault, attempted rape and coercive control against him were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service last year.

Fearing a potential backlash in the Premier League had he stayed at Old Trafford, United sent the player on loan to Getafe.

Expand Tweet

In La Liga, the 22-year-old has revived his career to a good extent. He has been a key figure in Getafe's squad this season, recording seven goals and five assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

With the forward's loan spell set to end at the end of the season, which is fast approaching, talks have started emerging concerning his future. On the subject, club president Angel Torres emitted a positive feeling about the player while adding that Greenwood is eager to spend another year at the club.

"There was a lot of movement. We had to study it," the Spaniard told El Partizado de COPE, reflecting on the decision to sign the attacker last summer.

"We found out what had happened. He's doing well. He's calm. He's very comfortable. He's crazy about staying another year.

Expand Tweet

"It's a matter that (Manchester United) have to decide. There is new ownership. They have to say it. In Spain, he has a market but they have money. Barca's way of playing is going well, but it depends on Manchester United. If it’s true, he’ll tell me," he added.

Mason Greenwood is expected to be in action when Getafe take on Barcelona in Liga action on Saturday (February 24).

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United career in numbers

Mason Greenwood started his career with Manchester United's youth setup. The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks and earned promotion to the senior team in 2019.

His early days with the Red Devils were highly promising. The winger became a vital figure for the club with his eye-catching performances. He bagged 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 appearances across competitions.

However, that didn't last long, as accusations of domestic violence level;ed against him by his partner cut short his promising Old Trafford stint. The charges against him have been dropped now, so he's making the most of it to revive his career at Getafe.