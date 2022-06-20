“He’s creative and has the ability to open up defences” – Phil Thompson feels Southgate should pick Liverpool youngster in England’s World Cup squad

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has urged England head coach Gareth Southgate to pick Reds forward Harvey Elliott in his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions are blessed with a number of attacking options at the moment, especially on the flanks. Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen and Bukayo Saka have all operated out wide in England's recent UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Mason Mount and Phil Foden can also play on the wings, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who didn't make the most recent squad, are options as well.

However, none of the aforementioned players picked by Southgate for the recent Nations League matches impressed. England limped to two draws and two defeats in four matches and are currently bottom of their group.

Despite the sheer strength and depth the Three Lions seem to have on the flanks, Thompson believes they need some younger faces. The seven-time English top-flight winner with Liverpool told Paddy Power (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“I think Southgate will look to bring through some younger players. I know we all scoffed at it when they called up Theo Walcott in Eriksen’s 2006 World Cup squad, but I think there’s a place for these young players.”

Thompson, who also won three European Cups with the Reds, put forward Elliott's name for Southgate to consider ahead of the Qatar showpiece, opining:

“Someone at my club he might look at is Harvey Elliott, he’s creative and has the ability to open up defences. And I think players like that - that have a great assist ratio, with that knack for creating goal – can take that forward onto the big stage.”

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is yet to make his senior England debut

It is worth noting that Elliott hasn't won his maiden international cap yet. The Liverpool forward has made just a solitary appearance for the England U21s. He has also played eight times for the Three Lions' U17 side, netting three goals.

The 19-year-old is yet to establish himself as a starter for Jurgen Klopp's side as well. Elliott played just 11 times for the Reds during the 2021-22 season, starting on only six occasions.

He is believed to be one of the brightest young talents at Anfield at the moment and displayed glimpses of the same during the recently concluded campaign. However, Elliott will likely have to wait for regular first-team football given the options his club have going forward at the moment.

