“He’s on Cristiano Ronaldo level” - Jamie Carragher makes confident claim after Mohamed Salah makes huge admission on final year at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has compared Mohamed Salah with Cristiano Ronaldo. The 32-year-old attacker was on song at Old Trafford on Sunday as Arne Slot's side beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League.

After setting up the first two goals for his attacking colleague Luis Diaz, Salah scored his third goal of the season in as many games. That made him the first player in Premier League history to score in five straight away league games at Old Trafford.

Following his sterling exploits at Old Trafford - where he emulated Alan Shearer as the only Premier League players to score 10 away goals against a particular opponent, Mohamed Salah said that he was playing his last season at Liverpool (via Sky Sports).

Carragher hailed Salah for his Ronaldoesque longevity and records, remarking (as per teamTALK):

“He’s on (Cristiano) Ronaldo levels when you look at his records and his longevity,. Most players accept by 35, it’s the end of their careers, and they’re done in football. The way he looks after himself, I think he’s planning on playing on until he’s 40, or at least his late 30s."

Having arrived from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah has been brilliant for Liverpool. He has won every title on offer bar the UEFA Europa League, contributing an impressive 216 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances across competitions.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah fared this season?

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players to grace the game. In his illustrious career spanning more than two decades, he has racked up nearly 900 goals for club and country and is still going strong.

Playing his second full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022 - Ronaldo has scored in all four games across competitions, regstering four goals and two assists.

That includes two goals and an assist in two games in the Saudi Super Cup and another two goals and an assist in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Salah commenced his eighth season at Liverpool with a record seventh instance of scoring in a Premier League opening-day fixture, netting in the 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich City, where he also bagged an assist.

He then scored in the 2-0 home win over Brentford before scoring once and assisting twice against Manchester United. Salah has three goals and as many assists in three games this season.

