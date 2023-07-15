“He’s dead” – When Mason Greenwood reportedly blasted Cristiano Ronaldo during behind-the-scenes outburst at Manchester United

Reports have re-emerged about Mason Greenwood's sharp words aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo during an off-screen flare-up at Manchester United. At the time, while Ronaldo was still wearing Real Madrid colors, Greenwood was warned to mind his speech by United brass.

The youngster had audaciously remarked, "He's dead," in response to the Portuguese legend's career.

According to Mirror, Greenwood's words were about the perceived waning of Ronaldo's stardom, but this caused consternation amongst the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

This disparaging comment, believed to be a telltale sign of the then-teenager's immaturity, led United officials at the time to warn the youngster to mind his tongue.

As fate would have it, Greenwood and Ronaldo eventually donned the same jersey, battling it out together on the Old Trafford pitch. Nevertheless, the course of their careers diverged significantly. Ronaldo has since set sail for Saudi shores while Greenwood's career has hung in the balance after legal charges led to his suspension.

Mason Greenwood's tenure with United is checkered with moments of triumph and strife. From his first senior debut in the Champions League in March 2019 to his 35 goals in 129 appearances, his contributions to United have been notable.

His single cap for England in 2020 is another feather in his cap, though its luster has been somewhat dimmed by recent controversies.

Mason Greenwood embraces new fatherhood amid uncertainties as Cristiano Ronaldo soars to top earnings

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has ascended to the zenith of sports earnings in 2023 for the third time in his illustrious career since 2017. The turn of the tide in Ronaldo's financial status came on the heels of his shift to Al-Nassr, catapulting him to the top spot of the world's highest-earning athletes.

As per Forbes reports (via SportsBrief), Ronaldo raked in an eye-watering $136 million up to 1 May 2023, marking the conclusion of most sports seasons. His meteoric rise in earnings follows a somewhat disappointing second go-round with Manchester United, leading to his departure in November 2022.

His new affiliation with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr since January 2023 has proven immensely profitable. Rumors suggest an annual payout of approximately $75 million. Notably, his off-field ventures, including a lifetime Nike contract and the revenue from his CR7-branded merchandise, also generate staggering sums.

In stark contrast to Cristiano Ronaldo's dazzling ascent, Mason Greenwood finds himself in a limbo of uncertainty. Even as he celebrates the joyous occasion of his first child's birth, announced on social media after a conspicuous 18-month hiatus, his professional future hangs in the balance.

Currently, Manchester United are holding their verdict on Greenwood's destiny after initiating an internal review back in February, following assault charges levelled against him. The talented striker, who joined United's youth system as a schoolboy, still has two years left on his contract with the club.

The charges have now been dropped. However, according to Express, deliberations behind closed doors persist on the best course of action regarding Mason Greenwood's future.