"He's decided to stay at Bayer Leicester-kusen" - Pundit slams Xabi Alonso for snubbing chance to join 'bigger' club amid Liverpool links

Football pundit Richard Keys has slammed Xabi Alonso's decision to continue as Bayer Leverkusen manager until 2025, claiming that suitors Liverpool 'dodged a bullet' with his decision.

On Friday, March 29, the Spaniard announced his decision to stay at Leverkusen amidst rumours linking him with top European clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. He is set to lift his first title as manager, as his side sit 13 points clear of second placed Bayern in the Bundesliga with seven games to go.

Alonso has led Leverkusen to an unprecedented unbeaten streak of 39 games in all competitions. Led by stars like Alejandro Grimaldo, Jeremie Frimpong, Victor Boniface, and Florian Wirtz, they are yet to lose a game in the 2023-24 season.

Keys previously lambasted Alonso for making the decision to stay as well, calling him a 'bottle job'. Speaking to beIN Sports, he claimed that the opportunity to manage such prestigious clubs does not come around often, saying (via Daily Mail):

"Never will there be a time again where those jobs will be available to him. He got his choice. And never will there be a time where he's coveted to the degree as he is right now, ever again."

Keys likened Leverkusen's ongoing Bundesliga season to Leicester City's unprecedented Premier League title in 2015-16, claiming that those seasons were simply outliers.

"Instead of taking one of those jobs, he's decided to stay at Bayer Leicester-kusen. They will never have a season like they've had. Where does he take them from here? I think he should have taken a job that's bigger than his, but he's decided to sit safe," he said.

Keys also added that Alonso's decision might be a blessing in disguise for the Reds. He said:

"I think they (Liverpool) have dodged a bullet."

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso defends his decision to stay at the club

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso defended his decision to remain at the club next season amid rumours linking him to top clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Alonso believes that he has taken the right decision at this juncture in his career, and stood by it amidst the criticism.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained:

"I tried to respect everyone. I tried to take my own decisions, that they are the right ones and now I feel like this is the right one to keep in this club and keep improving and developing. This is my first season as a coach in a pro team, this is the first season complete so I think I still have time to try things."

Alonso also expressed his love for the atmosphere and the environment at the club, saying that they played an important part in his decision.

"At the moment it feels right to be here. I'm really happy. The club is great. The fans are great. The players are unbelievable, so many reasons," he added.