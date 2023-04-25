"He’s definitely going to be at Arsenal" - Ray Parlour claims highly rated Premier League star will join Gunners this summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has said that West Ham captain and midfielder Declan Rice will join the Gunners next season, as per TBR Football.

Rice's impressive form this season has caught the attention of several clubs, including the Gunners, who have been heavily linked with the Englishman.

Rice has been instrumental in helping West Ham steer clear of relegation, scoring in back-to-back games across competitions. He scored against Gent in West Ham's 5-2 aggregate win in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals, while his second strike came against Bournemouth on April 23.

Parlour's comments came during an episode of Seaman Says, where he said that Rice would be at the Emirates next season. The midfielder's ability to contribute defensively and in attack would make him an ideal signing for the Gunners, who have struggled with depth in recent games.

Talking about Rice's consistency and his possible move to a bigger club next season, Parlour said:

“He’ll be at Arsenal next year! He’s definitely going to be at Arsenal next year.”

The transfer fee, though, could be a stumbling block, as Rice is expected to cost around £80 million. Nevertheless, if the Gunners secure his signature, it would be a significant coup and boost their hopes in multiple compeitions.

Rice has consistently performed at a high level for both West Ham and England, making him a highly sought-after player. His versatility and defensive prowess make him an attractive option for many top clubs, including Arsenal.

Gunners fans have expressed their desire to see Rice at the Emirates, and Parlour's comments will only add to their excitement. While the transfer fee could be a stumbling block, the Gunners could do all they can to secure the highly rated midfielder this summer.

Ivan Fresneda lauds Mikel Arteta's coaching abilities amid Arsenal interest

Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda has lauded Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, saying that the Spaniard is a 'great coach'.

In a recent interview with The Atheltic, Fresneda spoke positively about Arteta's coaching prowess and the work he has been doing at the Emirates. He also praised the club, saying that he follows the European leagues closely and admires Arteta's work.

Fresneda said:

“I like Arteta a lot because I think he’s a great coach. I follow the European leagues, I think the work Arteta is doing with his club is fantastic”.

The comments suggest that Fresneda could be open to a move to the Gunners in the future, given his respect for the club and their manager.

