"He’s definitely got the ability" - Stewart Downing heaps praise on 'mature' Liverpool star

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot has put up decent performances since making a return from his long-term injury layoff this season. The Englishman has wowed many with his brilliant outing in the FA Cup this term, with former Liverpool star Stewart Downing one of the many to shower praise the teenager.

The competition in Liverpool's attack at the moment has forced Jurgen Klopp to think of other options for Harvey Elliot. The tactician moved the 18-year-old from his natural position on the right-wing and deployed him as an attacking midfielder in recent games.

B/R Football @brfootball Harvey Elliott returns to the pitch for the first time since his ankle injury in September Harvey Elliott returns to the pitch for the first time since his ankle injury in September 👏 https://t.co/76Td6LYAmU

Despite playing out of position, Elliot performed well during those games, much to the delight of Stewart Downing. In an interview posted on Liverpool's official website, the former Reds midfielder hailed the 18-year-old for his incredible level of maturity.

“He found himself playing in the middle, he didn’t do that a lot for us at Blackburn, maybe once or twice. But he took the position at the start of the season, playing ahead of some big players,” said Downing.

“You can see his ability for a young player, he’s quite mature for his age; the way he plays and his positioning, he’s not a young player who runs everywhere and is undisciplined, he’s quite mature for his years," he added.

The former Reds midfielder opined that Harvey Elliot has benefitted a lot from playing under Jurgen Klopp, as well as being surrounded by world-class players at Anfield. He also added that the youngster would've progressed even further if he hadn't been suffered a serious knee injury earlier this season.

Downing continued:

“Going to Liverpool and being coached by Klopp before he went on loan is massive for him because he's playing with world-class players every day, the standard will be unbelievable really."

90min @90min_Football Harvey Elliott grabbed a goal on his return from injury BUT Cardiff have hit back and given Liverpool something to think about!



They can't, can they? 🤨 Harvey Elliott grabbed a goal on his return from injury BUT Cardiff have hit back and given Liverpool something to think about! They can't, can they? 🤨 https://t.co/QqtPpYlAqe

“Barring injury at the start, he would have had a massive run in the team and you’ve got to give him credit for that. He’s definitely got the ability,” the Englishman added.

The attacker has made 10 appearances for the Reds this term

Harvey Elliot's numbers in Liverpool's jersey so far

The winger joined the Reds in the summer of 2019 and was incorporated into the junior team. He progressed through the youth level and earned promotion into the senior team last summer.

So far, he's made 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, recording one goal and two assists to his name. The 18-year-old has featured in each of the Reds' last three FA Cup games, notably finding the back of the net against Cardiff in February.

Edited by Parimal