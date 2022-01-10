"He's definitely got it"- Paul Merson believes Manchester United are 'missing a trick' by not signing Premier League manager

Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to appoint Graham Potter as their next manager. The Arsenal legend believes the Brighton and Hove Albion boss is capable of taking up a big job in the Premier League.

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager after the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer. The German will be stepping down from the role after the end of the season. The Red Devils have reportedly shortlisted Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag for the full-time managerial post.

In his Daily Star column, Merson urged Manchester United to appoint Graham Potter as their next manager. He claimed the 'big clubs' generally overlook English managers but should not be making that mistake with the Brighton boss.

He wrote:

"Manchester United are missing a trick overlooking Graham Potter - and so is the rest of the Premier League. He's not going to be the next United manager. But say Brighton win the FA Cup this season, surely he's going to get offered a bigger job? It's like English managers don't exist for the big clubs, so they're hardly ever given a chance at the big jobs. But I think Potter is a great manager.

"Brighton gave Chelsea the absolute runaround the other week, went to Everton and won. They play nice football too. He's definitely got it. Didn't Pep Guardiola call him the best young coach in the country? What if he wins the FA Cup this season? Then his stock goes majorly through the roof. Brighton haven't won anything in god knows how long but they're not going down this season and should be prioritising an FA Cup run. If Potter somehow takes them all the way and lifts the trophy, he's off to a bigger job for sure."

Manchester United continue hunt for next manager

Manchester United were keen on appointing Rodgers or Pochettino as their manager last year following the sacking of Solskjaer.

However, they could not convince the aforementioned managers to join and had to turn to Rangnick as their interim boss. Things have not improved at the club, and thus the prospect of the German continuing as manager seems unlikely.

