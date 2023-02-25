“He’s so demanding in everything" - Manchester United's Harry Maguire details how Erik ten Hag has changed the fortunes of the club

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has lifted the lid on training under Erik ten Hag. The Englishman claims the demands and ideas are different from what he has experienced so far in his career.

Ten Hag has not used Maguire in his starting XI often this season as he has used the defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. The Dutchman has even used Luke Shaw as the centre-back while the former Leicester City man was available.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Maguire claimed the new Manchester United manager has brought in new ideas and his philosophy has worked at the club. He said:

"His ideas are different to a lot of what we've been used to, I must say. He was a defender as well. This season, he has proven that it works and it has worked in the past as well. He has brought a philosophy and ideas on how he wants us to play. He'll probably tell you that there is still a lot of improvement that we need to do."

Maguire continued:

"He's so demanding in everything that he does and everything that he says. Whether it's on the training pitch or whether you're having a passing drill at the start and you miss a pass – he's on you straight away and that's the demands he sets. He wants high standards."

Ten Hag has led Manchester United to third place in the Premier League and the EFL Cup final. They have also reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League and the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Harry Maguire told to leave Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Maguire to leave the club in the summer. He believes that Ten Hag is disrespecting the defender by playing Shaw as a centre-back over the former Leicester City and Hull City defender.

Speaking on his VIBE with FIVE YouTube Channel, Ferdinand said:

"If you're him you have to leave now. Luke Shaw's playing centre-back instead of him. That's like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he's done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing centre-back."

He added:

"I'd be going to the manager and saying, 'are you taking the p*** out of me, boss?'. I'd have walked straight into the manager's office and said, 'you're disrespecting me'."

Maguire was linked with a loan move away in January but was blocked by the manager. The Englishman has started just nine games across competitions this season.

