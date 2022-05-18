"He’s had devastating luck" - Adam Lallana hoping that Liverpool defender's injury isn't a serious one

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana hopes that his former teammate Joe Gomez's injury isn't serious after he came off during the Reds' 2-1 win over Southampton on May 17.

The English defender was a surprise inclusion in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the game against the Saints.

He played at right-back, putting in an impressive first-half performance.

But the 24-year-old had to come off at half-time with a foot injury, with skipper Jordan Henderson replacing him.

He was seen rolling around in discomfort on the stroke of half-time before being consoled by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he made his way down the tunnel.

It could be the latest setback in what has been a difficult spell of injury issues for the defender, who has only just made his return to the first-team.

Lallana is hoping that the injury doesn't keep Gomez sidelined.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder told BBC Radio 5 Live (HITC):

“It doesn’t look great for Joe Gomez walking down the tunnel. I’m not sure whether it’s a twist or his muscle. Hopefully it’s minor. It’ll be absolutely tragic [if he’s a serious injury]. He’s a top professional. He’s had devastating luck with serious injuries.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also commented on the injury to Gomez.

The German manager is hoping that the centre-back hasn't encountered a serious issue, telling reporters (via Mail):

"I hope we were lucky. Joe himself has pain but not too much. He got a real shock to the system in the foot. But he's sitting in the dressing room and when I spoke to him he was in a good mood. Maybe we were probably lucky but we have to figure that out."

Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool this summer

Gomez (right) may be on the move

Liverpool's Joe Gomez has had consistent issues with injuries in recent seasons but has impressed whenever he has managed to get time on the pitch.

But with a huge number of defensive options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, the Englishman will have a hard time nailing down a regular starting berth at Anfield.

According to Mirror, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is eyeing a move for the defender this summer.

Gerrard's Aston Villa currently possess Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause as their centre-back options.

The Villains have encountered a problematic season from a defensive perspective, shipping 50 goals in the Premier League.

Gomez could be part of Gerrard's revolution as he looks to take Villa further up the league table than their current mid-table position.

The defender has made just eight appearances for the Reds in the league this season and could be on the lookout for more first-team opportunities.

Transfermarkt values Gomez at £19.8 million and he has two years left on his current deal at Anfield.

