“He’s a different footballer now” - Denmark coach explains ‘mistake’ people make with Cristiano Ronaldo; shares opinion on Lionel Messi GOAT debate

Denmark national team manager Brian Riemer has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi. Riemer is preparing to face CR7's Portugal in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals first leg on Thursday, March 20.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Danish manager was full of praise for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

“I think I've been asked, curiously, in the last three or four interviews I've done: 'Messi or Ronaldo?' For me, it's Ronaldo, every day. I've always admired this guy. I think he's not only achieved incredible numbers throughout his career - top scorer, trophies, there's no arguing about that - but he's also a great example for young people," said Riemer.

He continued:

“His professionalism, the way he looks after his body, the way he's managed to continue all these years at the highest level."

Riemer also acknowledged that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the player he once was, but insists that he is still one of the scariest footballers around.

“I think the big mistake a lot of people make with Ronaldo is that they've been too busy writing him off in recent years and every time they try to write him off, he becomes the top scorer, like now in the Nations League. So I have the deepest respect for him," said Riemer.

He concluded:

“I think he's still one of the scariest players you can face and I think he's in great shape. He's not the same as he was before, he's a different footballer now, but that doesn't make him any worse."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made the news by calling himself the greatest of all times ahead of Lionel Messi.

How many international trophies have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both found success with their respective national teams. CR7 won Euro 2016 with Portugal and also lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

La Pulga meanwhile, had to suffer for long before he achieved glory with the Argentina national team. The Argentinean won the Under-20 World Cup in 2005 and the Olympic Gold in 2008.

Unfortunately, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals to Germany, and two consecutive Copa America finals to Chile. However, Lionel Messi finally found success at the 2021 Copa America. Since then, La Pulga has won the Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

