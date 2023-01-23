"He's different to what they have got" - Cesc Fabregas pleased with impact of 28-year-old Arsenal star 

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on new signing Leandro Trossard after the Gunners' win over Manchester United on January 22.

The north London giants beat the Red Devils 3-2 in their enthralling Premier League clash at the Emirates. Trossard, who joined the club last week from Brighton & Hove Albion, came on in the 82nd minute for Gabriel Martinelli.

The Belgian forward completed both of his dribble attempts and won all three of his duels in the game. He was also involved in the build-up for Arsenal's winning goal scored by Eddie Nketiah in the final minute of regulation.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Fabregas hailed Trossard's impact and highlighted what he could bring to Mikel Arteta's side. He said:

“I think Trossard is a really good player, better than at the moment what people think he is. He showed it at Brighton and he showed it today for a couple of minutes. He’s different to what they’ve got. He plays between the lines, he can score goals, play in different positions up front.”

Arsenal @Arsenal Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 https://t.co/xzVHCJJMz1

Trossard, 28, scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 league appearances for Brighton this season before moving to the Emirates.

Arsenal signed him for £27 million, including add-ons, after the forward had a falling out with Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Leandro Trossard on joining Arsenal

Ahead of the Manchester United game on Sunday, Trossard shared his excitement at joining the Gunners. He said (via Arsenal.com):

“I’m really excited to get started. This is a big club and I’m ready to show the fans what I can do.

“Everyone has seen how well we’re doing already and I’m here to help achieve their dreams - including myself. I’m going to take it day by day, work hard and try to help the team to achieve their goals. [I want to] get better as well.”

Leandro Trossard @LTrossard

Big three points and amazing atmosphere out there! @Arsenal Glad to meet you, Gunners!Big three points and amazing atmosphere out there! Glad to meet you, Gunners! 😍 Big three points and amazing atmosphere out there! 🙌 @Arsenal https://t.co/gkR4OI5VZp

He added:

“I know the manager is a great coach and I hope to be involved in doing great things and getting better as a player in every aspect.

“I’m really excited to see the fans in the stadium. I hope I can give you my all. I want to try and create as many magic moments as possible, and hopefully we can celebrate together.”

Arsenal now have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand. The two teams will interestingly clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, January 27.

