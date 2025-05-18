"He's different" - NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo names Barcelona superstar as his favorite player to watch

NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has named Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal as his favourite player to watch. The Spaniard has been in inspired form this season for the Catalan giants and has helped them win LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Ad

Yamal rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and broke into the first team under former manager Xavi. He was a revelation for the Spanish champions last season and has continued that form this campaign.

The 17-year-old has registered 17 goals and 25 assists from 53 games across competitions this term. His efforts have even seen him compared to club legend Lionel Messi, although the player has played down those talks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently asked on Twitter to name his favourite player to watch. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar responded by naming Yamal, adding:

Ad

Trending

"Yamal. He’s different 💯."

Yamal's contract with the Catalan side expires at the end of next season, and he is yet to sign a new deal. While there has been a lot of interest in his services of late, the teenager isn't expected to leave the LaLiga giants any time soon. Instead, recent reports have suggested that the player is set to sign a new deal as soon as he turns 18 this summer.

Ad

What did Barcelona president Joan Laporta say about Lamine Yamal's contract renewal?

Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is set to stay at Camp Nou. The Spanish forward is the latest talent to emerge from the fabled La Masia and is considered a future superstar.

Ad

Yamal has already broken multiple records at Camp Nou. He is also the youngest player ever to debut for the Catalans.

Speaking recently to the press, Laporta insisted that Yamal and his family feel comfortable at Camp Nou.

“Lamine’s contract renewal has already been agreed upon, and all that remains is the official signing. He is a genius who enjoys playing for Barcelona, has friends at the club, and is part of a generation that has a strong bond with his teammates," said Laporta (via News18).

Ad

He continued:

“At Barcelona, we pay players according to their abilities. We are a club that pays well. We also say that there is no better place than Barcelona. At only 17, Lamine is among the best players in the world and he feels comfortable here, as does his family."

Yamal has 24 goals and 34 assists from 104 games to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More