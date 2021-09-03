"He's a different player to when he left" - Roy Keane praises 'genius' Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, including a decisive late header, as Portugal earned a vital 2-1 victory against Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. That performance earned the attacker praise from former Irish midfielder Roy Keane.

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in the clash, Roy Keane replied:

"Brilliant, it is amazing. Even last night, Ireland put on a great display, a good show, Ronaldo looked off it and missed a penalty but we've just seen what he’s about getting in the box end product, two brilliant headers.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Portugal as he scored two late goals in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland.



His first goal tonight was his 110th for his country, making him the leading goalscorer in men's international football #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/p8hAfiQ144 — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) September 1, 2021

"The first one is very, very brave, then the second one great movement, the accuracy of the header... how many times can I say it? The man’s a genius, I’m sick of saying it."

Roy Keane also admitted he was surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo seal a return to Manchester United this summer but backed the Portuguese to give the Red Devils a much-needed lift to challenge for honors.

He added:

"I was surprised when it all happened [Ronaldo's move to Man Utd].

"There was talk he was going to City and to be back at Man United and I know some will doubt it but we saw it last night, he’s a different player to when he left, his football intelligence was fantastic last night.

🚨 OFFICIAL: MAN UNITED CONFIRM THE SIGNING OF CRISTIANO RONALDO 🚨



🔴 HE'S HOME 🔴 pic.twitter.com/XsjGjPWUjE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2021

"It’s great for the league, United needed a lift. I can’t wait to see him again back at United."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their clash with Ireland on Wednesday. That means he's now become the all-time scorer in men's international football, beating Ali Daei's record for Iran (109).

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been released early from the Portuguese team after picking up a suspension. He is now looking forward to making his first appearance for Manchester United this season when the Red Devils clash with Newcastle United on September 11.

The attacker signed a two-year deal with Manchester United this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Manchester United's charge for silverware

Manchester United invested heavily this summer in signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton. They capped it off with the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils are looking to displace local rivals Manchester City from the pinnacle of English football and all eyes will be on the Portuguese for inspiration.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men have recorded two victories and one draw from their three league games this season. They currently occupy the third position on the table.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Diptanil Roy