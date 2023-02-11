“He’s very direct” – Jamie Carragher explains why struggling Liverpool star reminds him of Fernando Torres

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has likened forward Mohamed Salah to former Reds striker Fernando Torres.

Salah, 30, has struggled this season but has still scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 31 games across competitions.

However, he hasn't been able to help Liverpool achieve their goals as they sit 10th in the Premier League table. The Reds have also been eliminated from both domestic cups, which they won last season.

Speaking about the Egyptian winger on the Across the Park podcast, Carragher stated that he reminded him of Torres. He said:

“He’ll end up with 25, close to 30. We judge Salah so highly. Yeah, the team isn’t playing well so Salah is not going to be at his best."

He added:

"I’ve never believed Salah is a great player as such, he’s a great goalscorer. He’s very direct, everything is about the goal, he runs to the goal, so at times he can have games where – a little bit like Torres – where he can get the ball and he runs into people and loses possession."

Torres spent four years at Liverpool, scoring 81 goals and providing 20 assists in 142 games.

Carragher stated that he isn't bothered by Salah's form as he believes the Egyptian winger will score soon. He said:

“Sometimes you’re thinking, just keep it and run in behind. When he’s on song he can do that, but it’s not helped by the team. But I’m not bothered about Salah."

He added:

“Sometimes I think when he has gone that long without a goal he’s obviously going to score soon. If I was Everton, I’d be thinking – ‘Salah’s due a goal.’ That’s the way I’m thinking, he’s gone a few games without a goal so there must be some around the corner, because you can’t score that many goals."

Liverpool host Everton in a crucial Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp's side have won just one out of their seven games across competitions in 2023. They lost 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game.

Liverpool will now host Everton on Monday, February 13. The Toffees will be buoyed by their 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal in their previous game, which was Sean Dyche's first game in charge.

Everton are looking to climb out of the relegation zone and will certainly give it their all against the Reds.

However, the hosts will need to start picking up results soon if they are to have any chance of reaching the European slots.

