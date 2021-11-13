“He's been a disgrace recently for Manchester United" - Roy Keane blasts Harry Maguire for 'embarrassing' celebration after scoring for England

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United's Harry Maguire for his celebration after scoring for England against Albania in a World Cup qualifier on Friday. The defender scored the opener in the 5-0 win and celebrated by putting his hands to his ears, sending a message to his critics.

Maguire has been in poor form for Manchester United this season, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck with him. The England defender has come in for criticism following a string of sub-par displays for his club.

Roy Keane pointed to Maguire's "disgraceful" recent form and said his celebration was not going to silence his critics at all.

"He thinks he's shutting the critics up. But I think It's embarrassing. He's been a disgrace the last couple months for Manchester United," Keane said on ITV Sport. "He thinks if he scores there, he's going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing."

After the win against Albania, Maguire spoke to Sky Sports, where he claimed his celebration was not out of the ordinary and had nothing to do with sending a message. The Manchester United defender said he was happy to score for England, and the celebration came naturally.

"The celebration was a knee slide, it just came naturally to me," he explained. "It's an amazing feeling to score for my country. It wasn't directed at anyone, it just came naturally to do that and open the scoring for England and get the important three points."

Manchester United legend takes shot at Harry Kane

Harry Maguire was not the only England star Roy Keane took a shot at last night. The Manchester United legend also aimed a dig at Harry Kane, claiming the Tottenham Hotspur striker should put his failed Manchester City transfer behind him and concentrate on the future.

"He's got to liven up. He's got to look at himself and say, 'Listen, get over this disappointment. Listen, he plays for Spurs, he should be used to disappointment. Get back to the basics. Get hold of the ball. Show some strong leadership skills. No more excuses," Keane said.

England face San Marino in their next World Cup qualifier on Sunday before the players head back to their respective clubs.

Edited by Arvind Sriram