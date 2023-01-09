"He's a divine psychopath" - El Indio Solari hails Argentina GK Emiliano Martinez for amazing save in World Cup final against France

Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup has brought indescribable joy to the country and their countrymen and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is one player who has received plaudits for his contribution to the win.

Among those celebrating is famous musician Carlos El Indio Solari, who admitted to being 'very excited' at the team's triumph. While he highlighted the celebrations back home that were triggered by Lionel Messi and Co's historic triumph, he reserved special praise for Emiliano Martinez.

Solari told journalist Marcelo Figueras on El Cohete a la Luna about Emiliano Martinez's last-minute save:

"He's a divine psychopath. If he didn't stop that last shot of the game against France, everything would go to hell. But he bankrolled it. You have to put yourself like that in front of a guy who doesn't kick like you or me. He hits you on the head and you're groggy!"

He was left impressed by Emiliano Martinez's off-field antics, saying:

Did you see what he did with his hand (when he was awarded the Gold Glove award)? The sheikh looked at him... He didn't understand anything, never, poor thing!"

Solari saw an uncontrollable joy in his home country after the 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

"I saw a general joy. It brought together an incomprehensible crowd. An insane crowd by our standards, but which would also have been in any other place in the world. An epic and epic magnitude. No extra was missing! To show a similar crowd in El Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson had to get smoke out of computers. Crazy!" said the founder of band Patricio Rey and the Redonditos de Ricota.

Solari further added about the celebrations.

"I think this quilombo is beautiful. I was very moved the other day. I perceived the polenta of a group of kids who are hungry to justify their lives, with clear objectives. That's the way it can be. Because they were united. A group of people who had a project that encouraged from the bowels. There you have the key. If there is no emotion, nothing happens."

Solari not only praised Emiliano Martinez but was impressed with the way the whole team played

El Indio closely followed the grand final against France and highlighted:

"I couldn't believe they played so well. Until then they hadn't shown such fluid articulation. They entered the area playing! But then the pressure became unbearable. Virginia (my partner ) I couldn't watch the game, he took the opportunity to clean the house. I walked all the time, I couldn't sit down. I didn't bank it!"

Solari expanded on how well Argentina played in the final:

"When they tied us, Argentina played a trick on me. I thought the worst, because we are always about to wet the cookie and in the end nothing happens . They took the best player in the world to prison... It happened to us a thousand times! But we won. And in that circumstance, everyone was crying and he (Messi) was laughing. A smile as if to say: 'I have a happiness that has no bottom, and I can't hide it'."

Poll : 0 votes