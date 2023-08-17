"He's done it with Jesus and Partey" - Famous YouTuber blames Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for Jurrien Timber's ACL injury

YouTuber Lee Gunner blamed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for Jurrien Timber's ACL injury during the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Timber, signed from Ajax in the summer, suffered a devastating injury in his first Premier League game for the club and is set to be out for a considerable amount of time and could even miss the rest of the season.

Gunner blamed Arteta for Timber's injury, citing the Spaniard's knack of playing players outside their preferred positions as a reason. He said:

"When you play in unnatural positions, you do unnatural things."

When asked if he blames Arteta for Timber's injury, he said:

"Yeah, 100%, based on his track record. He's done it with Jesus, he’s done it with Thomas Partey. Remember when we played Tottenham, Tottenham were breaking away. Thomas Partey picked up a hamstring, then he [Arteta] threw him back on the pitch and Son scored. He was trying to chase Son with a hamstring snap."

Gunner contnued:

"When I looked at the starting XI at the weekend, I was fuming. Thomas Partey at right-back, Ben White at centre-back. So, you are now gonna move a brilliant right-back into centre-back, put Thomas Partey at right-back, move Saliba to left centre-back, and play Timber for the first time in his life at left-back in a league game."

He further said:

"That was prime Arteta from his first full season. Didn't know his best XI, playing players in different positions never tried before. Played Odegaard at RCM, playing Declan Rice as a 6 when we are getting him for an 8. And then putting Kai Havertz at left-mid. No wonder we looked crap."

Gunner added that he doesn't want Aymeric Laporte at Arsenal and urged Kieran Tierney to leave:

"Real talk, I don’t want Laporte anywhere near Arsenal. And Kieran Tierney, I wish that guy all the best, I hope he leaves. And if they beg him to stay, I hope he says 'bollocks'."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are keen on improving on their second-place finish in the Premier League last season and have started the 2023-24 campaign on a positive note with a 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta's side will return to action on August 21 to take on Crystal Palace away from home. Yet another three points at Selhurst Park would boost last season's runner-up's morals.

With Timber injured, how Arteta shapes up his defense will be interesting to see. The Gunners could even make a move in the summer transfer market to add another defender to the team.