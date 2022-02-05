“He’s done unbelievable stuff” – Ian Wright delivers verdict on 20-year-old Arsenal talent

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun continues to impress with his performances after leaving the Emirates Stadium to join Championship side Middlesbrough on loan this winter. The 20-year-old has attracted praise from Gunners legend Ian Wright, who believes the young forward is going in the right direction.

Folarin Balogun was a success during his time with Arsenal's U23 side, recording 37 goals and 10 assists to his name in 62 games. Ian Wright couldn't help but shower praise on the striker for his output with the Gunners junior side.

Wright said on ITV, transcribed by Football.London:

“Fantastic opportunity for him. He’s done unbelievable stuff for the U23s. That's is a league that’s not for him, he’s too good for it. But at the same time we’ve seen him break into the first team but it’s not quite happened for him."

“We saw him at Brentford and a couple games past him by but now for him to get to a place like Middlesbrough under a manager like Chris Wilder, he’s learning, he’s got to learn, got to learn quicker the game’s a lot faster."

Despite breaking into Arsenal's senior team, Mikel Arteta decided to send Balogun on loan this winter to gain more experience. Ian Wright believes it was the right move, noting that the youngster still has a lot to learn to be ready for first-team action.

He continued:

"That’s what people don’t understand."

"The U23s is not real in respect to what these guys have got to learn to get to the next level, so he needed to get out on loan.

“I’m pleased to see him out on loan and he’s at a place and playing in a competition where we can see what he’s capable of and now it’s up to him to bring it in a game like this,”

Balogun in action for Arsenal's U-23 side

What next for Arsenal?

Following their goalless draw with Brighton in the Premier League last time out, the Gunners will resume their league outing with a clash with Wolves next week on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's men are supposed to face Chelsea in their next fixture but the game has been suspended. That is because the Blues are scheduled to play the Carabao Cup final on the same weekend.

They'll take on Brentford instead after playing against Wolves as they wait to learn of the new schedule for their clash with Chelsea. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in the encounters.

Edited by Arnav