"He's done unbelievably" - Tony Cascarino says Cristiano Ronaldo has been the best player for arguably the worst Manchester United team in Premier League history

Former Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino has termed Cristiano Ronaldo the best player in the current Manchester United side. He also claimed that the current Red Devils team is the club's worst side in Premier League history.

He stated that the Portuguese superstar has done an unbelievable job at Manchester United this campaign. This is despite the 37-year-old having to deal with unfair criticism at Old Trafford despite no fault of his own.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United last summer from Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored a total of 22 goals in 36 games games across all competitions this campaign.

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points off fourth-placed Arsenal. They look set to miss out on the Champions League next season and will finish this season for the fifth consecutive season without a trophy.

As per the 59-year-old, if not for Ronaldo, their position could've been a lot worse. The former Aston Villa star told talkSPORT:

"He's done unbelievably. He's certainly been United's best player this season and taken a bit of flak that I can never agree with. You know what, they've got 4 games left with 54 points and their worst-ever return was 64 points."

He added:

"They've got to get 10 points in the last 4 games which is hard to see, so they would be factually the worst United team in the history of the PL, and one of the greatest players that has ever played has been their best player. Think of how bad it would have been if Ronaldo wasn't there!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a rare shine of light in an otherwise disastrous campaign for Manchester United

Manchester United have been on a downward spiral since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. They haven't won a single Premier League title since then.

However, this season has arguably been the lowest point for the club in a very long time. The Red Devils look destined to miss out on Champions League football next season.

And, without Ronaldo, things could have been a lot worse for them with the 37-year-old single-handedly winning them several games.

The club, however, have every reason to be optimistic with new manager Erik ten Hag taking charge at the end of the season. The Dutchman comes with a solid reputation having done a wonderful job at Ajax.

With potentially a major overhaul on the cards, the 52-year-old could potentially bring the club back to their glory days if he is given enough time and the right tools.

