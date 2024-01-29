"He's done some work but he's missed some work as well" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus

Manager Mikel Arteta has cast doubt over the availability of Arsenal stars Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice for their upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. Other than that, he has ruled out Thomas Partey despite the midfielder's recent return to training.

Speaking to the media on Monday ahead of the trip to Nottingham Forest, Arteta stated that Rice and Jesus were facing late fitness tests. He said (via Football London):

"We've got some late decisions to make. Thomas won't be one of those. We are still uncertain with a few players. Thomas is not in the squad. He's [Rice] done some work but he's missed some work as well. Hopefully he'll be OK."

When asked about the Brazil international's condition, he said:

"That’s another one [who is racing against time]."

Rice was taken off with a suspected hamstring injury during Arsenal's recent league win over Crystal Palace. Jesus was injured in the West Ham United clash on December 29, but the manager said his unavailability was more down to muscle tightness.

Mikel Arteta dismisses Barcelona links amid Arsenal contract talks

Mikel Arteta was linked with the Barcelona job after Xavi announced his decision to step down after this season. The Arsenal manager has quickly shot down the rumors. The Spaniard rebuffed all claims of having an interest in joining Barcelona and added that he was upset with the reports.

He said (via Football London):

"No. That's totally fake news. What I read yesterday I don't know where it's coming from. I'm really upset about it. I could not believe it. I don't know where it's coming from. I think we have to be very careful when you talk about personal things especially. I'm in the right place."

He added:

"One is a consequence of the other. First of all I'm really cautious when I talk publicly about my personal things. When someone puts a statement about what we've done personally. Secondly because I don't think someone deserves to hear news like that. I've always said completely the opposite. That's why I feel upset."

When quizzed about his new contract, Arteta continued:

"I don't know. I've got a strong relationship with the board. Things come in a natural way. We've always done it that way and we've done it really well."

Mikel Arteta has another year left on his Arsenal contract and is in talks over a new deal. He replaced Unai Emery in December 2019 and has won the FA Cup once.