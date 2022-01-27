"He's Elon Musk; he's Jeff Bezos!" - Ian Wright heaps praise on Liverpool superstar

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold after being impressed by some of his stats this season.

The right-back has been in fine form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists from 25 appearances across competitions. His tally of ten assists is the most by any player in the Premier League this season.

Apart from his goal contributions, Alexander-Arnold's stats for progressive passes per 90 minutes has also stood out. Wright has been blown away by the England international, and says he is ahead of any other player in the league in that regard.

Wright thinks Alexander-Arnold is on an entirely different level compared to his counterparts. The Gunners legend said on his own podcast Wright's House (via HITC) in this regard:

“I wanted to give Trent some flowers because I read something the other day. So, 50 Premier League players have four progressive passes per 90 minutes from open play. 21 players have five; five players have six; two players have seven; no players have eight, nine or 10. Trent Alexander-Arnold has 11. He is out there; he is gone. He’s Elon Musk; he’s Jeff Bezos; he’s gone to space; he’s gone somewhere else. He’s got to get flowers."

Alexander-Arnold's defensive prowess has often been questioned during his stint at Liverpool. However, there is no doubt that the 23-year-old is one of the Reds' main playmakers.

The Englishman, who set up 13 goals for his teammates in 2019-20, holds the record for most assists by a defender in a Premier League season. Having registered ten assists from 20 games in England's top flight this term, Alexander-Arnold appears to be on course to break his own record.

Liverpool stars dominate Premier League assists chart

Trent Alexander-Arnold sits atop the Premier League assists chart with ten, and is followed by two of his Liverpool teammates, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Salah, who is currently with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, has provided nine assists for his teammates in the league this term. Alexander-Arnold's full-back partner Robertson sits behind the Egyptian with eight assists.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba sit behind the Liverpool trio with seven assists apiece.

