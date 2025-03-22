"He’s embraced the demands" - Guy Poyet urges Arsenal to sign PL star wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United 

Gus Poyet has urged Arsenal to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The Brazilian has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, and the former Chelsea star has backed him to play for any club.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Poyet claimed he sees Pedro as a player who has embraced the Premier League. He believes that the Brazilian can play as the striker or right behind the frontman and that is exactly what Arsenal need.

He said:

"Joao Pedro can play for any Premier League team, including Arsenal. I met Brighton's coach, Fabian Hürzeler, in Germany, and we spoke about football for hours like two little kids. He really impressed me, and I'm not surprised Joao is thriving under him. He's taken on responsibility, understands his role—whether as a No. 9 or playing just behind the striker—and he's embraced the demands of the Premier League. Arsenal are missing something up front, and he's a very good player."

Liverpool and Manchester United were also linked with the Brighton star in the January window and continue to keep tabs on him. UOL Esporte claim that both sides are interested in making a move this summer.

William Gallas backs Joao Pedro to join Arsenal

William Gallas spoke with Gambling Zone earlier this season and claimed that Arsenal should sign Joao Pedro. He stated that a move in January was too late to salvage the season, but believes that the Brazilian can be the main man for the Gunners from the 2025-26 season.

He said:

"Joao Pedro could be the man to make a difference at Arsenal but it would be for next season, even in January it could be too late because Mikel Arteta needs the title this year. It would have to be a huge bid for Brighton to sell in January but they need a striker unless Gabriel Jesus can get fit and perform. It's so difficult for strikers to come in and make an impact after joining in the winter. Arsenal need more goals and Joao Pedro has a big future at one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, but he might join too late - they should've gone for him in the summer."

Arsenal are interested in signing a striker this summer with Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Benjamin Sesko linked. The Gunners have also kept tabs on Liam Depay, who is being chased by Chelsea.

