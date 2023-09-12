"He's had enough" – Darren Bent believes Manchester United star is ready to leave club

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has claimed that Jadon Sancho is keen to depart Old Trafford following his public falling-out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last week.

Sancho, 23, has become a topic of major speculation since taking to X to call out Ten Hag for unfairly bashing his training performances. He has been in and out of the Red Devils' lineup due to mental health issues, starting 29 of his 44 matches under the Dutchman.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent suggested that the former Borussia Dortmund man is unwilling to remain at Manchester United. He said:

"If he had the intention of staying at Manchester United, of wanting to stay at the club, or had a burning desire to stay, you do it in-house. You go to the manager's office and say: 'I don't really like what you did there. If my training standards are not good enough, then just tell me.' I'm sure he's told him before and then we will deal with it."

Sharing further thoughts on the Englishman's mindset, Bent continued:

"But the fact he went public tells me he wants out. He's had enough. Maybe the challenge is too big for him, which is a shame because he's got a lot of ability, he's got talent.

"Maybe the Premier League is too quick for him. Ten Hag has given him every possible opportunity by the way, by sending him away to try and get himself fit."

Opining on prior managerial decisions at Old Trafford, Bent concluded:

"He's come back and it hasn't worked. That tells me he's thinking: 'Enough's enough, get me out of here.' I've never liked managers coming out and criticizing their players publicly because it never ends well.

"I think about [Jose] Mourinho with [Paul] Pogba, Mourinho with Luke Shaw. I never think it ends well, it ends ultimately with someone leaving the club, sometimes the manager."

So far this season, Sancho has made three substitute appearances.

Manchester United decide against snapping up free agent to solve winger crisis at team

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are uninterested in signing Anwar El Ghazi on a free transfer, with both Antony and Jadon Sancho out of Erik ten Hag's plans. They are likely to rely primarily on Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho as their right wing option.

Ten Hag, whose team's next contest is against Brighton on Saturday (September 16), could also field two of his attacking midfielders on the right flank. He could opt to start either Bruno Fernandes or £60 million signing Mason Mount in Antony and Sancho's absences.

As of now, Manchester United have placed Antony on leave until further notice due to the left-footed winger's latest abuse allegations. They are also allegedly looking to part ways with Sancho on at least a loan basis following the Englishman's falling-out with his manager.