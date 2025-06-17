"He’s not even been linked" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sign PL star over Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has urged Arsenal to consider a move for Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa this summer. He believes that Wissa would be a good addition to Mikle Artea's side as he can play across the frontline.

Ad

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney said that the Gunners can get the Congo international for around £65 million and would instantly improve the squad. He believes that the Brentford star is a better option than Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. He said (via METRO):

"Do you know one player who isn’t linked? I was just thinking about this… who out there could they get done? Let’s say Arsenal don’t want to spend more £60-65m… what about Wissa from Brentford? He’s not even been linked. I think he fits Mikel Arteta going across that front three, he can go anywhere. It just feels a little bit like they don’t want to get the striker, that’s my initial feeling."

Ad

Trending

He also hit out at the Gunners for failing to sign a striker in January and added:

"It just seems that Arsenal are dragging their feet a little bit in terms of getting the striker. It’s been a talking point since they basically bottled it in January with going to get that last little bit, get it over the line. It feels like they’re still dragging their feet. They’re linked with the likes of Sesko, Gyokeres, [Victor] Osimhen, [Ollie] Watkins… they haven’t got any of them through the door."

Ad

The Gunners are reportedly in talks with Sporting CP and RB Leipzig for Gyokeres and Sesko, respectively.

Arsenal urged to learn from Liverpool and Manchester United by Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney has urged Arsenal to look at how Liverpool and Manchester United conduct their transfer business. He pointed out how the two clubs had already got most of their transfers done and said on talkSPORT (via METRO):

Ad

"When you look at Liverpool, they’re going, 'Bang! Let’s get the business done now', they’ve got [Jeremie] Frimpong in, [Florian] Wirtz looks like it’s going to be done by the end of the week, [Milos] Kerkez and then they’re going to look at a striker as well. They’re looking like they’re getting all their deals done. Even Manchester United have managed to get [Matheus] Cunha over the line, there’s talk about [Bryan] Mbeumo."

Arsenal have been trophyless in their last five seasons, and pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta. They won the FA Cup within the first few months of his arrival but have since failed to win anything. Notably, they have finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More