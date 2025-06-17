"He’s not even been linked" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sign PL star over Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has urged Arsenal to consider a move for Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa this summer. He believes that Wissa would be a good addition to Mikle Artea's side as he can play across the frontline.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney said that the Gunners can get the Congo international for around £65 million and would instantly improve the squad. He believes that the Brentford star is a better option than Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. He said (via METRO):
"Do you know one player who isn’t linked? I was just thinking about this… who out there could they get done? Let’s say Arsenal don’t want to spend more £60-65m… what about Wissa from Brentford? He’s not even been linked. I think he fits Mikel Arteta going across that front three, he can go anywhere. It just feels a little bit like they don’t want to get the striker, that’s my initial feeling."
He also hit out at the Gunners for failing to sign a striker in January and added:
"It just seems that Arsenal are dragging their feet a little bit in terms of getting the striker. It’s been a talking point since they basically bottled it in January with going to get that last little bit, get it over the line. It feels like they’re still dragging their feet. They’re linked with the likes of Sesko, Gyokeres, [Victor] Osimhen, [Ollie] Watkins… they haven’t got any of them through the door."
The Gunners are reportedly in talks with Sporting CP and RB Leipzig for Gyokeres and Sesko, respectively.
Arsenal urged to learn from Liverpool and Manchester United by Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney has urged Arsenal to look at how Liverpool and Manchester United conduct their transfer business. He pointed out how the two clubs had already got most of their transfers done and said on talkSPORT (via METRO):
"When you look at Liverpool, they’re going, 'Bang! Let’s get the business done now', they’ve got [Jeremie] Frimpong in, [Florian] Wirtz looks like it’s going to be done by the end of the week, [Milos] Kerkez and then they’re going to look at a striker as well. They’re looking like they’re getting all their deals done. Even Manchester United have managed to get [Matheus] Cunha over the line, there’s talk about [Bryan] Mbeumo."
Arsenal have been trophyless in their last five seasons, and pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta. They won the FA Cup within the first few months of his arrival but have since failed to win anything. Notably, they have finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons.