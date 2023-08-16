"He's even more talented than Bukayo Saka" – Pundit makes incredible claim on Arsenal superstar

Former United States international Janusz Michallik has asserted that Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli is a better attacker than Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners currently have two of the most promising wide operators in the world in Martinelli and Saka. They are set to rely on them to break their trophy drought in the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Michallik shared his thoughts on the Brazilian and claimed that he is better than his Arsenal teammate. He said:

"This is how I feel about Gabby Martinelli, there's so much coming from him. He's got a ceiling, to me, like anybody in the world. He does. When I watch him, for me, he's even more talented than Bukayo Saka."

Martinelli, 22, has established himself as an indispensable member of the Gunners over the past couple of seasons. He helped them put up a serious Premier League title push last campaign, scoring 15 goals and contributing five assists in 36 league games in the process.

A right-footed inside forward, the Brazilian joined Mikel Arteta's outfit from Brazilian side Ituano for around £6 million in the summer of 2019. He relished a stellar debut season at the Emirates, contributing 10 goals and four assists in just 1463 minutes of first-team action.

However, Martinelli failed to build on his momentum in the following season due to a lengthy knee injury. He managed to score two goals and provide as many assists in 794 minutes, spread across just nine starts.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the six-cap Brazil international cemented himself as a first-team option after overcoming his injury troubles. He registered six goals and contributed seven assists in 26 overall starts.

Martinelli, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Emirates, has opened the new campaign on a positive note. He has laid out one assist in two appearances across all competitions, lifting the Community Shield.

How good is Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka?

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has popped up as a world-class right-sided winger in the world over the last three seasons. After starting off as a left-back, he transformed himself into an inverted winger under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's guidance at the Emirates.

A left-footed technical operator, Saka earned recognition due to his brilliant outings past season. He scored 15 goals and laid out 11 assists in 3744 minutes of action, spread across 48 games across competitions.

So far, the 28-cap England international has registered 39 goals and 41 assists in 181 overall appearances for Arsenal. He is currently averaging a goal involvement for his club every 171 minutes, while Gabriel Martinelli is averaging at a better rate of every 154 minutes.