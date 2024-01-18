“He’s everywhere” - Gary Neville names the most talented player in current Manchester United squad

Gary Neville reckons Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's most talented player currently but he shared his concerns regarding the midfielder's positioning.

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting CP for a reported fee of £47 million in January 2020. He has since scored 70 goals and provided 59 assists in 213 games for the club across competitions. He has also received the responsibility and honor of captaining the side this season.

During an episode of Stick to Football podcast, Neville hailed Fernandes as Manchester United's most talented player, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I think about Bruno Fernandes (as the most talented player at Manchester United) and I watched him on Sunday and he is obviously the best player in terms of talent but he is everywhere."

However, Nevile pointed out that the Portuguese is often allowed to roam anywhere on the pitch and not hold a single position. He drew comparisons between a Pep Guardiola side and Manchester United, saying:

“He is left-wing… do you know something, I have been thinking about that a lot in the last 48 hours, he must be being told ‘go and do what you want’. If Pep Guardiola plays out of position for like a minute or two minutes they are on the sidelines saying get back in.

“I think Ten Hag is actually giving him the freedom to go there, there and there. Which means you can never have a combination or a pattern. Because you have your main midfield player everywhere on the pitch."

He added:

“It’s almost a bit 20 years ago, where you’d give your number 10 licence to play, that’s gone now – you have to fit within a pattern and combination. But that’s the bit where I think Bruno Fernandes must be being told to go everywhere because I don’t see Ten Hag or a coach saying get back into position.”

Fernandes has been in decent form this season, registering six goals and five assists in 28 games for the Red Devils across competitions.

Manchester United to face Newport County in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will travel to the Rodney Parade Stadium to face League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28. Newport defeated Eastleigh 3-1 in their third-round replay on January 17. The Red Devils, meanwhile, beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 away in their third-round clash.

Erik ten Hag's side will go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Rasmus Hojlund (3') and Marcus Rashford's (40') goals were canceled out by Richarlison (19') and Rodrigo Bentancur (46').

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Following their clash against Newport, United will face Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the league on February 1.