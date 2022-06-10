“We are where we want and deserve” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Portugal’s win over Czech Republic 

After Portugal's 2-0 win against the Czech Republic on June 9, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram to react to A Selecao's current insition on their Nations League group.

Although the Portuguese maestro didn't score during the game, he captained the side to a strong win, after which he shared the caption:

"Big win, team! We are where we want and deserve… #1! Thank you all for the support."

Cristiano Ronaldo did have some chances at goal, with Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek making some important saves to keep the 36-year-old off the scoresheet. Most notably, Ronaldo performed brilliantly on the cusp of half-time with a dribble that skinned a sliding opponent. The resulting chip towards the near post, however, was tipped over by Stanek.

The Portuguese maestro also picked up a yellow card for a poor challenge on Czech defender Vaclav Jemelka in the 51st minute. Overall, Ronaldo may not have impressed for Portugal, but the win has taken his team to the top of their group, two points ahead of Spain.

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic: A Selecao make do without Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring

While all eyes were on the Manchester United star to impress against the Czech, it was Bernardo Silva from the blue side of Manchester who lit up the evening. An impressive display saw the midfielder garner two assists within five minutes to seal the deal for his national side.

The first goal was courtesy of the Etihad all-through, with Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva combining to break the deadlock. Silva drew the opposition to himself in midfield before threading a beautiful through-pass to his Manchester City teammate. Cancelo drove in from the right flank and powered in the goal from a tight angle.

The second goal came five minutes later, with Bernardo Silva creating the opportune moment for Portugal once more. This time, it was Goncalo Guedes who did the honors, latching onto another brilliant Silva through-ball and doubling Portugal's lead.

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have not lost a game in the Nations League. They will face Switzerland this Sunday (June 12), and the captain will be hoping he can get on the scoresheet this time around.

