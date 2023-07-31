"He's exactly what Manchester United need" - Agbonlahor issues vote of confidence to Red Devils target who can be 'real threat' to opponents

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has lavished praise on imminent Manchester United-linked target Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed to secure the Atalanta forward's services for €70 million on a five-year deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist claims that Erik ten Hag's side have reached an agreement with the Serie A outfit, with both clubs preparing documents ahead of a high-profile transfer.

Agbonlahor has spoken highly of the Danish striker, who he believes is the perfect fit for Manchester United. He said on talkSPORT:

"I really like him. I've been watching clips of him and when I'm watching the clips, I am looking at... First of all, he's only 20 years old. I think of myself at 20, and how much I improved from 20 to 22, 24, 25, and 26."

"You're improving every year and you're learning. And that's what he's doing. You watch him, and he sometimes makes the wrong pass. Maybe he takes too many touches sometimes."

The former Aston Villa star added:

"Very young, 20 years old, but he's strong, he's quick for a big guy. He's very good at his link-up play, and he can finish, he can finish with both feet. [He's] predominantly left-footed but I really like him and he's exactly what Manchester United need because when you have him in there now, he can make runs in behind."

It remains to be seen how Hojlund will perform for Manchester United during the 2023/24 season.

"It might take him a season" - Agbonlahor admits Manchester United-linked target may take time to adjust to the Premier League

Although Agbonlahor was full of praise for the Denmark international. However, he admitted that Hojlund could need time to adjust to the tenacity and tempo of the English Premier League.

He also claimed that the striker could pair well with Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford. Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT:

"Even if he's not in and around the box all the time to make the channel runs, Rashford can come inside and get into the box. You know they are going to go from Weghorst, no offense to him, he wasn't good enough for Manchester United, to this guy, who I think is the real deal. And he's going to be working under a very good coach in Ten Hag."

He added:

"It might take him a season to get used to the Premier League, the tempo of it, and working with his teammates. But he's gonna be one like.... a player like Antony, a player like Rashford, Sancho. These players, Garnacho, are all going to get into the box early. Because he's a threat, a real threat."

Hojlund was in great form for Atalanta during the 2022/23 campaign. The Danish striker racked up 16 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for the Italian outfit last season.